ALLERGAN PLC

ALLERGAN PLC

(AGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/01 11:35:31 am
174.785 USD   -1.31%
ALLERGAN : Form 8.3 - -2-
DJ
ALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
DJ
11:02aABBVIE : Form 8.3 -
AQ
Allergan : Form 8.3 -

04/01/2020 | 11:03am EDT
TIDM0Y7T TIDM0QCV 
 
 
 
   FORM 8.3 
 
   IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
   DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, 
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 
 
   DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 
1% OR MORE 
 
   1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
 
 
 
Name of person dealing (Note 1)                State Street Global Advisors & 
                                               Affiliates 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Company dealt in                               Allergan plc 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Class of relevant security to which            US$0.0001 ordinary shares 
 the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Date of dealing                                31(th) March 2020 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
 
 
 
   2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 
 
   (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of 
relevant security dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
                                               Long             Short 
-------------------------------------  --------------------  ----------- 
                                         Number      (%)     Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                13,726,328  4.16995% 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to 
 purchase/sell                                N/A 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
Total                                  13,726,328  4.16995% 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
 
 
   (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, 
other than the class dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
Class of relevant security:                     Long         Short 
-------------------------------------------  -----------  ----------- 
                                             Number  (%)  Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                       N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell   N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
Total                                         N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
 
 
   3. DEALINGS (Note 4) 
 
   (a) Purchases and sales 
 
 
 
 
Purchase/sale   Number of relevant securities  Price per unit (Note 5) 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               100                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               100                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               200                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               100                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               845                   178.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               300                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             3,800                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               600                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             3,200                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,100                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               500                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               400                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,700                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,400                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             2,300                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             3,940                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            10,143                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             3,528                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             2,340                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               230                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                60                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               166                   178.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               166                   178.11 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,300                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             4,200                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               300                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               800                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               300                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,100                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,000                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             4,662                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               252                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               250                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               125                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               125                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                34                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 500                   177.14 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 300                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 800                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 100                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 100                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               1,100                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               1,300                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               1,100                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               2,300                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 300                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 600                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 500                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               3,800                   177.10 
--------------  -----------------------------  -----------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

04-01-20 1102ET

