Allergan : Form 8.3

TIDM0Y7T TIDM0QCV
FORM 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997,
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING
1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors &
Affiliates
--------------------------------------------- -------------------------------
Company dealt in Allergan plc
--------------------------------------------- -------------------------------
Class of relevant security to which US$0.0001 ordinary shares
the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
--------------------------------------------- -------------------------------
Date of dealing 31(th) March 2020
--------------------------------------------- -------------------------------
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of
relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long Short
------------------------------------- -------------------- -----------
Number (%) Number (%)
------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ ---
(1) Relevant securities 13,726,328 4.16995%
------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ ---
(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A
------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ ---
(3) Options and agreements to
purchase/sell N/A
------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ ---
Total 13,726,328 4.16995%
------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ ---
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company,
other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security: Long Short
------------------------------------------- ----------- -----------
Number (%) Number (%)
------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ ---
(1) Relevant securities N/A
------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ ---
(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A
------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ ---
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A
------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ ---
Total N/A
------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ ---
3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5)
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 100 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 100 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 200 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 100 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 845 178.11
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 300 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 3,800 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 600 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 3,200 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 1,100 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 500 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 400 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 1,700 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 1,400 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 2,300 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 3,940 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 10,143 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 3,528 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 2,340 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 230 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 60 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 166 178.11
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 166 178.11
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 1,300 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 4,200 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 300 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 800 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 300 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 1,100 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 1,000 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 4,662 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 252 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 250 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 125 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 125 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 34 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Sale 500 177.14
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Sale 300 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Sale 800 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Sale 100 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Sale 100 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Sale 1,100 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Sale 1,300 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Sale 1,100 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Sale 2,300 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Sale 300 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Sale 600 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Sale 500 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Sale 3,800 177.10
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
04-01-20 1102ET