ALLERGAN PLC

(AGN)
04/23 10:08:57 am
186.82 USD   +0.80%
09:52aALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
DJ
04/22DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP : Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc
DJ
04/22ALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
DJ
Allergan : Form 8.3 -

04/23/2020 | 09:52am EDT
TIDM0Y7T TIDM0QCV 
 
 
 
   FORM 8.3 
 
   IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
   DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, 
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 
 
   DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 
1% OR MORE 
 
   1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
 
 
 
Name of person dealing (Note 1)                State Street Global Advisors & 
                                               Affiliates 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Company dealt in                               Allergan plc 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Class of relevant security to which            US$0.0001 ordinary shares 
 the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Date of dealing                                22(th) April 2020 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
 
 
 
   2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 
 
   (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of 
relevant security dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
                                               Long             Short 
-------------------------------------  --------------------  ----------- 
                                         Number      (%)     Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                14,035,609  4.26391% 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to 
 purchase/sell                                N/A 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
Total                                  14,035,609  4.26391% 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
 
 
   (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, 
other than the class dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
Class of relevant security:                     Long         Short 
-------------------------------------------  -----------  ----------- 
                                             Number  (%)  Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                       N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell   N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
Total                                         N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
 
 
   3. DEALINGS (Note 4) 
 
   (a) Purchases and sales 
 
 
 
 
Purchase/sale   Number of relevant securities  Price per unit (Note 5) 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             2,167                   185.34 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            18,564                   185.34 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               765                   185.34 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               184                   185.34 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                70                   185.34 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               200                   186.40 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               127                   185.34 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               250                   185.34 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               300                   185.89 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 100                   186.16 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 900                   186.17 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               3,580                   185.34 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                              38,809                   185.34 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                  40                   185.34 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
   (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) 
 
 
 
 
Product name,  Nature of transaction  Number of relevant securities  Price per unit 
 e.g. CFD       (Note 6)               (Note 7)                       (Note 5) 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
N/A 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
 
 
 
   (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities 
 
   (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Writing, selling,  Number of             Exercise  Type, e.g.      Expiry  Option money 
 e.g. call option   purchasing         securities to which   price     American,       date    paid/received 
                    varying etc.       the option relates              European etc.           per unit (Note 5) 
                                       (Note 7) 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (ii) Exercising 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Number of securities  Exercise price per 
 e.g. call option                           unit (Note 5) 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) 
(Note 4) 
 
 
 
 
Nature of transaction  Details       Price per unit 
 (Note 8)                        (if applicable) (Note 5) 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
N/A 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
 
 
   4. OTHER INFORMATION 
 
   Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or 
derivatives 
 
 
 
 
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding 
 between the person disclosing and any other person 
 relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities 
 under any option referred to on this form or relating 
 to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal 
 of any relevant securities to which any derivative 
 referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this 
 should be stated. 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
N/A 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                     NO 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Date of disclosure                                       23(th) April 2020 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Contact name                                               Lionel Colaco 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Telephone number                                              020 33956098 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which   N/A 
 connected 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note     N/A 
 10) 
-------------------------------------------------------  -----------------

