Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Allergan plc    AGN   IE00BY9D5467

ALLERGAN PLC

(AGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/19 09:57:33 am
198.55 USD   +0.28%
09:33aALLERGAN : Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc
DJ
02/18ALLERGAN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02/18ALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Allergan : Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 09:33am EST
TIDM0Y5C TIDM0QCV 
 
 
   FORM 8.3 
 
   IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
   DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, 
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 
 
   DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 
1% OR MORE 
 
   1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
 
 
 
Name of person dealing (Note 1)                State Street Global Advisors & 
                                               Affiliates 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Company dealt in                               Allergan plc 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Class of relevant security to which            US$0.0001 ordinary shares 
 the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Date of dealing                                18(th) February 2020 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
 
 
 
   2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 
 
   (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of 
relevant security dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
                                               Long             Short 
-------------------------------------  --------------------  ----------- 
                                         Number      (%)     Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                13,630,984  4.14317% 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to 
 purchase/sell                                N/A 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
Total                                  13,630,984  4.14317% 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
 
 
   (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, 
other than the class dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
Class of relevant security:                     Long         Short 
-------------------------------------------  -----------  ----------- 
                                             Number  (%)  Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                       N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell   N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
Total                                         N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
 
 
   3. DEALINGS (Note 4) 
 
   (a) Purchases and sales 
 
 
 
 
Purchase/sale   Number of relevant securities  Price per unit (Note 5) 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               884                   198.00 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               400                   197.84 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                88                   198.00 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                88                   198.00 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                88                   198.00 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               110                   198.00 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               504                   198.00 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                              23,246                   198.00 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 511                   198.00 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                  36                   198.00 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
 
 
   (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) 
 
 
 
 
Product name,  Nature of transaction  Number of relevant securities  Price per unit 
 e.g. CFD       (Note 6)               (Note 7)                       (Note 5) 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
N/A 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
 
 
 
   (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities 
 
   (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Writing, selling,  Number of             Exercise  Type, e.g.      Expiry  Option money 
 e.g. call option   purchasing         securities to which   price     American,       date    paid/received 
                    varying etc.       the option relates              European etc.           per unit (Note 5) 
                                       (Note 7) 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (ii) Exercising 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Number of securities  Exercise price per 
 e.g. call option                           unit (Note 5) 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) 
(Note 4) 
 
 
 
 
Nature of transaction  Details       Price per unit 
 (Note 8)                        (if applicable) (Note 5) 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
N/A 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
 
 
   4. OTHER INFORMATION 
 
   Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or 
derivatives 
 
 
 
 
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding 
 between the person disclosing and any other person 
 relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities 
 under any option referred to on this form or relating 
 to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal 
 of any relevant securities to which any derivative 
 referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this 
 should be stated. 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
N/A 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                       NO 
-------------------------------------------------------  -------------------- 
Date of disclosure                                       19(th) February 2020 
-------------------------------------------------------  -------------------- 
Contact name                                                Lionel Colaco 
-------------------------------------------------------  -------------------- 
Telephone number                                                 020 33956098 
-------------------------------------------------------  -------------------- 
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which   N/A 
 connected 
-------------------------------------------------------  -------------------- 
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note     N/A 
 10) 
-------------------------------------------------------  --------------------

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALLERGAN PLC
09:33aALLERGAN : Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc
DJ
02/18ALLERGAN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
02/18ALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
DJ
02/17ALLERGAN : Announcement under the Irish Takeover Rules Relevant Securities in Is..
AQ
02/17ALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
DJ
02/17ABBVIE : Form 8.3 -
DJ
02/14ALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
DJ
02/13DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc
DJ
02/13ALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
DJ
02/13Nestle CEO Schneider's top deals
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 016 M
EBIT 2020 7 275 M
Net income 2020 192 M
Debt 2020 12 217 M
Yield 2020 1,51%
P/E ratio 2020 132x
P/E ratio 2021 36,6x
EV / Sales2020 4,82x
EV / Sales2021 4,47x
Capitalization 64 999 M
Chart ALLERGAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Allergan plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLERGAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 197,00  $
Last Close Price 198,00  $
Spread / Highest target 28,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brenton L. Saunders Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Wayne R. Swanton Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Matthew M. Walsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
C. David Nicholson Chief Research & Development Officer & EVP
Charles Hugh-Jones Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLERGAN PLC3.74%64 999
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.92%392 517
ROCHE HOLDING AG8.47%299 201
NOVARTIS4.05%220 283
MERCK AND COMPANY-9.33%209 942
PFIZER-6.81%200 999
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group