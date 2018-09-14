Allergan : Highlights Key Growth Drivers for Medical Aesthetics

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) today hosted its first ever Medical Aesthetics Analyst Day where the Company outlined its industry-leading portfolio and pipeline and key initiatives to drive future growth, as well as presented an overview of the global medical aesthetics market.

"Since the first introduction of BOTOX® Cosmetic in 2002, Allergan has been a pioneer in creating the Medical Aesthetics market. Today the Medical Aesthetics market is on the cusp of a new era of extraordinary growth and Allergan is uniquely positioned to build on its leadership position and double our medical aesthetic business by 2025. Allergan consistently delivers unparalleled innovation across our extensive Medical Aesthetics portfolio and pipeline, along with superior provider experience and service," said Brent Saunders, Chairman and CEO of Allergan.

Business Has Potential to Double by 2025

Allergan's Medical Aesthetics business – a comprehensive portfolio of facial aesthetics, body contouring and plastic and regenerative medicine products – is expected to grow at an 8-10 percent CAGR from 2017 to 2025. The business could generate net sales of approximately $7 to $8 billion in 2025 from $3.8 billion in 2017.

Allergan to Leverage Dynamics in the Medical Aesthetics Market

The Medical Aesthetic market, in the U.S. and globally, is poised for significant growth, according to the Allergan Business Analytics and Allergan 2016 Global Beauty Trends Report. The expected growth is due to a number of compelling factors such as:

Attitudes and perceptions are evolving, with 65 percent of respondents to the Allergan Global Beauty Survey saying that aesthetic treatments have become more socially acceptable than 5 years ago. 71 percent are worried about wrinkles, while 41 percent are considering medical aesthetic treatments.

Approximately 65 million U.S. consumers and 153 million internationally are currently considering facial injectable treatments. Compared with the 4.2 million in the U.S. and the 10.5 million internationally who have had a treatment, only 6 to 7 percent of considerers have been moved to act.

Millennials aesthetic users have more than tripled in the U.S. during the last four years – at a rate that outpaces both Baby Boomers and Gen X'ers – with over one million expected in 2018.

Digital and social media is enabling the flow of information and cultivating the "selfie-generation" as evidenced by the 50 million Google searches for Medical Aesthetics-related topics and the 3.3 million #botox posts on Instagram.

The number of providers worldwide has increased 40 percent from 2012 to 2017, resulting in a greater access to consultations and treatments.

One-to-Two Product Launches Per Year Designed to Fuel Allergan's Growth

Allergan's best-in-class Medical Aesthetics R&D team expects to invest more than $1 billion on Medical Aesthetics innovation through 2025 and expects to introduce one or two new products each year between 2018 and 2025.

Allergan will continue leadership with BOTOX ® Cosmetic by seeking three new indications; treatment of the masseter muscle and platysma prominence, and skin quality. Allergan will also develop a new BOTOX ® Cosmetic delivery configuration in pre-filled syringes.

by seeking three new indications; treatment of the masseter muscle and platysma prominence, and skin quality. Allergan will also develop a new delivery configuration in pre-filled syringes. Allergan announced results of a higher dose BOTOX ® Cosmetic study for the treatment of moderate to severe glabellar lines. The study met its primary endpoint confirming long-held belief that higher doses of botulinum toxin produce greater duration of treatment effect. Approximately one third of patients in higher dose BOTOX ® Cosmetic group were considered responders at 24 weeks.

Cosmetic study for the treatment of moderate to severe glabellar lines. The study met its primary endpoint confirming long-held belief that higher doses of botulinum toxin produce greater duration of treatment effect. Approximately one third of patients in higher dose BOTOX Cosmetic group were considered responders at 24 weeks. Allergan agreed to acquire Bonti (subject to certain closing conditions) to add rapid acting short duration botulinum neurotoxin serotype E toxin programs to the R&D pipeline and to help unlock demand from consumers who are first-time considerers of medical aesthetics and who are looking for on demand treatment.

Allergan is developing a liquid formulation of a novel neurotoxin, nivobotulinumtoxinA, and plans to initiate development for glabellar lines and crow's feet lines.

Allergan's JUVÉDERM ® franchise will expand to include treatments in development for the temple, tear trough, nose and fine lines in the upper face, as well as lower facial shaping for the jawline, chin, neck lines and décolletage.

franchise will expand to include treatments in development for the temple, tear trough, nose and fine lines in the upper face, as well as lower facial shaping for the jawline, chin, neck lines and décolletage. New topline data was presented on the use of TE-HA, the hydrogel containing recombinant tropoelastin, gained as part of Allergan's acquisition of Elastagen, for the treatment of adult patients with acne scars. At 6 months, 21 of 27 (78%) patients reported improvements in acne scar appearance. TE-HA also demonstrated significant reduction in acne scar depth and volume compared to the control group.

CoolSculpting ® is transforming into full face and body contouring solutions with three breakthrough platforms expected in the next three years including muscle conditioning, skin tightening and cellulite.

is transforming into full face and body contouring solutions with three breakthrough platforms expected in the next three years including muscle conditioning, skin tightening and cellulite. Plastic and Regenerative Medicine is continuing to develop solutions for both the reconstruction and cosmetic settings with further development of ARTIA™ in breast reconstruction surgery and development of novel high-volume body fillers.

is continuing to develop solutions for both the reconstruction and cosmetic settings with further development of ARTIA™ in breast reconstruction surgery and development of novel high-volume body fillers. Allergan R&D is currently reviewing multiple areas of unmet need, including skin quality, skin tightening, cellulite and hair loss.

"Allergan will continue driving innovation in Medical Aesthetics into new frontiers, and the impact for patients will be profound," said David Nicholson, Allergan Chief R&D Officer. "We have a best-in-class R&D operation that is fully integrated globally and across pharma, device and regenerative medicine. Allergan is excited about the potential for delivering even more advanced innovation to patients across facial aesthetics, body contouring and regenerative medicine in the years to come."

Sales Force, Marketing and Support for Providers to Expand

Allergan intends to increase the size of the U.S. Facial Aesthetics sales force by 20 percent to increase service levels and drive the expansion of the Company's reach by approximately 5,000 practices and enable our representatives to spend twice as much time with our top customers.

New ad campaigns for BOTOX® Cosmetic and JUVÉDERM® will launch in the fourth quarter of 2018, kicking-off Allergan's plan to double the Company's investment in consumer marketing. The campaigns and the related promotional efforts will heighten awareness with consumers, provide branded information and remove some common barriers to treatment.

Increasing Training of Medical Aesthetics Providers to Meet Demand for Medical Aesthetic Procedures and Improve Outcomes

Through the Allergan Medical Institute, Allergan trains more Medical Aesthetics practitioners in the appropriate use and mastery of Medical Aesthetic products than all the aesthetic companies combined. And, in 2019 Allergan expects to substantially increase its training of Medical Aesthetics providers to reach 80,000 providers globally.

Major Geographical Expansion Planned in Asia Pacific/Middle East Africa

In China , Allergan expects to double its Medical Aesthetics team by 2025 in order to maximize the growth potential from the rapidly expanding market. Allergan also expects to triple the number of Medical Aesthetics accounts and injectors trained each year in China by 2025, with revenue on key products rising as a result.

, Allergan expects to double its Medical Aesthetics team by 2025 in order to maximize the growth potential from the rapidly expanding market. Allergan also expects to triple the number of Medical Aesthetics accounts and injectors trained each year in by 2025, with revenue on key products rising as a result. Allergan plans to expand its opportunity beyond China by capitalizing on market growth in Asia and the Middle East , with countries like India , Indonesia and Vietnam being among the most rapidly growing population centers and marketplaces globally.

"We truly have a unique opportunity in medical aesthetics. Demand for products and services is on the rise around the world due to the skill, dedication and commitment of aesthetics providers. The best years in this field are ahead of us," said Bill Meury, Allergan Chief Commercial Officer. "Allergan is fully committed to serving its customers by introducing innovative products and technologies, providing the highest quality professional training, and educating consumers. We are privileged to be a part of the medical aesthetics community and look forward to partnering with practitioners for years to come."

Strategic Partnerships and Key Initiatives are Key to Further Growth

Allergan and Alibaba's healthcare platform AliHealth announced a strategic partnership in which the companies will launch a medical aesthetics consumer education and consultation platform for the Chinese market. The partnership is designed to further guide Chinese consumers to choose qualified medical aesthetics hospitals, doctors and products when pursuing treatment.

Allergan announced the launch of Spotlyte™ – an unbranded innovative digital hub of curated content that helps consumers discover how medical aesthetic treatments may fit into their routines. Through well-researched content, product reviews and insider profiles, together with the latest beauty news and trends, the site functions as a holistic and informative lens into these worlds. Spotlyte™ will also provide access to a team of trained specialists ready to offer real-time support and chat directly with anyone considering medical aesthetic treatments, as well as help connect readers to local licensed providers.

Allergan also announced its intent to form a collaboration with HintMD, a subscription-based service administered through Medical Aesthetics practices, to decrease barriers to patient acceptance of Medical Aesthetics treatments.

