Allergan : Notice of exempt solicitation. Definitive material

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Washington, DC 20549

Notice of Exempt Solicitation

Amendment No. 4

NAME OF REGISTRANT: Allergan plc

NAME OF PERSON RELYING ON EXEMPTION: Appaloosa LP

ADDRESS OF PERSON RELYING ON EXEMPTION: 51 John F. Kennedy Parkway, Short Hills, New Jersey 07078 WRITTEN MATERIALS: The following written materials are attached:

Exhibit 1: Press Release regarding letter from Appaloosa LP to Allergan plc's Board of Directors, dated February 5, 2019 (previously filed) Exhibit 2: Press Release regarding letter from Appaloosa LP to Allergan plc's Board of Directors, dated February 19, 2019 (previously filed) Exhibit 3: Press Release regarding John Chevedden's support of Appaloosa LP's proposal, dated February 28, 2019 (previously filed)

Exhibit 4: Press Release regarding Appaloosa LP's statement on Allergan plc's failed anti-depression study, dated March 7, 2019 (previously filed) Exhibit 5: Press release regarding Appaloosa LP's statement on Allergan plc's annual proxy statement, dated March 25, 2019

Exhibit 6: Presentation regarding Appaloosa LP's shareholder proposal submitted to Allergan plc for consideration at the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Written materials are submitted pursuant to Rule 14a-6(g)(1) promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Privileged/Confidential - Attorney/Client

APPALOOSA STATEMENT REGARDING ALLERGAN PROXY FILING

Files Detailed Investor Presentation Highlighting Persistent Underperformance

NEW YORK - March 25, 2019 - Appaloosa LP today issued a statement in response to Allergan plc's (NYSE: AGN) ("Allergan") March 22, 2019 proxy filing and intention to install an independent Chairman at the next "CEO transition."

"Typical of this Board, Allergan has done everything except what needs to be done to fix the Company. Unless the Board intends to make a CEO transition in the very near-term, these measures are no more than a meaningless series of gestures intended to preserve the current system of lax oversight and further entrench management. Appaloosa is not the lone voice of dissent or criticism and we are confident that shareholders will recognize these half-measures for what they are - a weak attempt to placate discontent and avoid a well-deserved rebuke to management. The status quo is unacceptable and disruptive measures are necessary for shareholders to convince this Board that it must make the decisions required to fix the Company or, if they are unwilling, sell it to a more capable acquirer or merger partner."

Appaloosa also released a detailed investor presentation highlighting Allergan's persistent underperformance and why change is necessary now. The presentation is available at http://www.businesswire.com/cgi-bin/mmg.cgi?eid=51958992&lang=en.

Media Contacts

Jonathan Gasthalter/Nathaniel Garnick Gasthalter & Co.

(212) 257-4170

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Funds advised by Appaloosa LP ("Appaloosa") have submitted to Allergan plc ("Allergan") a shareholder proposal to separate the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer to be considered at Allergan's 2019 annual general meeting of shareholders. This communication is not a solicitation of proxies and Appaloosa is not seeking authority to vote any proxy in connection with Allergan's annual general meeting. Shareholders should NOT send us any proxy card. Shareholders may vote for Appaloosa's shareholder proposal by executing and returning the form of proxy card furnished by Allergan in accordance with the procedures set forth in Allergan's proxy materials. Shareholders with questions may contact Okapi Partners, Appaloosa's Information Agent, toll free in the U.S. and Canada at (877) 869-0171 or at +1 (212) 297-0720 outside of the U.S. or Canada.

