Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Allergan plc    AGN   IE00BY9D5467

ALLERGAN PLC

(AGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Allergan : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities HUGIN ROBERT J

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 12:44pm EST

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

  • 1. These restricted stock units shall vest on the earlier of (i) the day before the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and (ii) May 2, 2019.

  • 2. Includes restricted stock units issued pursuant to the 2013 Incentive Award Plan of Allergan plc.

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

/s/ A. Robert D. Bailey, Attorney-in-fact for the Reporting Person

** Signature of Reporting Person Date

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

02/20/2019

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Allergan plc published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 17:43:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLERGAN PLC
12:44pALLERGAN : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities HUGIN ROBE..
PU
02/19ALLERGAN PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K..
AQ
02/19ALLERGAN SHOULD EXPLORE SELLING ITSE : Appaloosa's Tepper
RE
02/19ALLERGAN : Responds to Public Shareholder Letter
PR
02/19ALLERGAN : Robert J. Hugin Appointed to Allergan Board of Directors
PR
02/18ALLERGAN 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Rem..
BU
02/18ALLERGAN : to Present at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
AQ
02/15ALLERGAN 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisian..
BU
02/15ALLERGAN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
02/15ALLERGAN : to Present at The 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15 162 M
EBIT 2019 7 090 M
Net income 2019 145 M
Debt 2019 18 297 M
Yield 2019 2,14%
P/E ratio 2019 585,57
P/E ratio 2020 65,89
EV / Sales 2019 4,23x
EV / Sales 2020 3,85x
Capitalization 45 887 M
Chart ALLERGAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Allergan plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLERGAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 190 $
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brenton L. Saunders Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Wayne R. Swanton Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Matthew M. Walsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
C. David Nicholson Chief Research & Development Officer
Charles Hugh-Jones Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLERGAN PLC3.22%45 887
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.68%363 918
PFIZER-2.86%247 080
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.82%235 233
NOVARTIS7.14%228 721
MERCK AND COMPANY3.70%206 054
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.