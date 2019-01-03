Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Allergan plc    AGN   IE00BY9D5467

ALLERGAN PLC (AGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Allergan : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities SAUNDERS BRENT L

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 10:19pm CET

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

1. Includes restricted shares issued pursuant to the 2013 Incentive Award Plan of Allergan plc.

Remarks:

Exhibit 24 - Power of Attorney

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

/s/ A. Robert D. Bailey, Attorney-in-Fact for the Reporting Person

** Signature of Reporting Person Date

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

01/03/2019

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

SECTION 16 POWER OF ATTORNEY

With respect to holdings of and transactions in securities issued by Allergan plc (the "COMPANY"), the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints the individuals named on SCHEDULE A attached hereto and as may be amended from time to time, or any of them signing singly, with full power of substitution and resubstitution, to act as the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

  • 1. prepare, execute in the undersigned's name and on the undersigned's behalf, and submit to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a FormID, including amendments thereto, and anyother documents necessaryor appropriate to obtain and/or regenerate codes and passwords enabling the undersigned to make electronic filings with the SEC of reports required by Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or any rule or regulation of the SEC;

  • 2. execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, Forms 3, 4, and 5 in accordance with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules thereunder;

3. do andperformany and all acts for and on behalf of the undersignedwhich may Form 3, 4,benecessary or desirable to complete and execute any such or 5, complete and execute any amendment or amendmentsthereto, and timely file such form with the SEC and any stock exchange or similar authority; and

4. take any other foregoing which,action of any type whatsoever in connection with the in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of

benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may approve in his or her discretion.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution and resubstitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or such attorneys-in-fact substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this Power of Attorney and the rights and powers herein granted.

The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is any Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4, and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact.

[SIGNATURE PAGE FOLLOWS]

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 3rd day of May 2018.

/s/ Brenton L. Saunders ----------------------NAME: Brenton L. Saunders

TITLE: Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

[SIGNATURE PAGE TO SECTION 16 POWER OF ATTORNEY]

SCHEDULE A

Individuals Appointed Resubstitution

asAttorney-in-Fact with Full Power of Substitution and

  • 1. A. Robert D. Bailey, EVP & Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

  • 2. Matthew Walsh, EVP & Chief Financial Officer

  • 3. James D'Arecca, SVP, Chief Accounting Officer - Global

  • 4. Kira Schwartz, Assistant Secretary

Disclaimer

Allergan plc published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 21:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLERGAN PLC
10:19pALLERGAN : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities Ling Karen
PU
10:19pALLERGAN : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities DArecca Ja..
PU
10:19pALLERGAN : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities SAUNDERS B..
PU
10:19pALLERGAN : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities Nicholson ..
PU
09:51pBristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
RE
09:43pBristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
RE
01:46pALLERGAN : New Data Published in the International Journal of Neuropsychopharmac..
PR
01:31pALLERGAN : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings and Host Confere..
PR
01/02EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets In The Red As Asian Declines, Gloomy Investm..
DJ
01/02LONDON MARKETS: Unhappy New Year For U.K. Investors As FTSE 100 Flashes Red
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 680 M
EBIT 2018 7 495 M
Net income 2018 -1 006 M
Debt 2018 22 868 M
Yield 2018 2,13%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 4,38x
EV / Sales 2019 4,27x
Capitalization 45 830 M
Chart ALLERGAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Allergan plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLERGAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 208 $
Spread / Average Target 53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brenton L. Saunders Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Wayne R. Swanton Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Matthew M. Walsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
C. David Nicholson Chief Research & Development Officer
Charles Hugh-Jones Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLERGAN PLC0.00%45 830
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.00%342 623
PFIZER0.00%250 850
NOVARTIS0.00%217 068
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.26%211 829
MERCK AND COMPANY-1.07%196 562
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.