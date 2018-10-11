Allergan : To Present Data From 13 Abstracts At The 2018 American Society For Dermatologic Surgery Meeting In Phoenix

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan plc(NYSE: AGN), a leading global pharmaceutical company, announced today that it will present 13 abstracts at the annual American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) meeting in Phoenix, AZ from October 11-14.

The meeting will be held at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa and the scheduled times (noted in local Mountain Time) of the presentations, titles and authors are as follows:

Oral presentations include:

Safety and Efficacy of OnabotulinumtoxinA for Treatment of Masseter Muscle Hypertrophy: Results from a Phase 2B Study.

Authors: Carruthers J, Liew S, et al. Thursday, October 11 th , 4:22 p.m. Session OA145: Oral Abstract Presentations- Grand Sonoran F

Understanding the African American Facial Aesthetic Patient.

Authors: Callendar V, Boyd C, et al. Thursday, October 11 th , 5:27 p.m. Session OA145: Oral Abstract Presentations- Grand Sonoran F

ATX-101 Treatment Among Adults with Mild Submental Fat: Data from CONTOUR.

Authors: Weinkle S, Biesman B, et al. Friday, October 12 th , 11:22 a.m. Session OA200: Oral Abstract Presentations- Grand Saguaro North-South

Preplatysmal Fat Volume is Reduced by Approximately 25% Among ATX-101 Treatment Responders: Analysis of the REFINE Data.

Authors: Chesnut C, Joseph J, et al. Friday, October 12 th 11:52 a.m. Session OA200: Oral Abstract Presentations- Grand Saguaro North-South



The following posters will be on display from noon, Thursday, October 11th to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 13th:

Efficacy, Safety, and Patient-Reported Outcomes in Male Subjects Treated With OnabotulinumtoxinA for Improvement of Moderate to Severe Horizontal Forehead Lines.

Authors: Keaney T, Cavallini M, et al.

Efficacy and Patient-Reported Outcomes of OnabotulinumtoxinA for Treatment of Moderate to Severe Horizontal Frontalis Lines in Millennials.

Authors: Palm M, Few J, et al.

Development of Patient-Reported Outcome Measures for Masseter Prominence.

Authors: Fabi S, Narurkar V, et al.

Efficacy, Safety, and Patient-Reported Outcomes Following OnabotulinumtoxinA Treatment for Moderate to Severe Forehead Lines: A Pooled Analysis of Two Phase 3 Pivotal Trials.

Authors: De Boulle K, Fagien S, et al.

OnabotulinumtoxinA for the Treatment of Forehead and Glabellar Lines: Patient-Reported Satisfaction and Impact.

Authors: Dayan S, Ogilvie P, et al.

Understanding the Asian American Facial Aesthetic Patient.

Authors: Mariwalla K, Chiu A, et al.

Understanding the Hispanic Facial Aesthetic Patient.

Authors: Bucay V, Montes JR, et al.

Best Practice for the Use of ATX-101 for Submental Contouring.

Authors: Keaney T, Schlesinger T, et al.



About Allergan plc

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a bold, global pharmaceutical leader. Allergan is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients around the world.

Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and best-in-class products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

Allergan is an industry leader in Open Science, a model of research and development, which defines our approach to identifying and developing game-changing ideas and innovation for better patient care. With this approach, Allergan has built one of the broadest development pipelines in the pharmaceutical industry.

Allergan's success is powered by our global colleagues' commitment to being Bold for Life. Together, we build bridges, power ideas, act fast and drive results for our customers and patients around the world by always doing what is right.

With commercial operations in approximately 100 countries, Allergan is committed to working with physicians, healthcare providers and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help people around the world live longer, healthier lives every day.

For more information, visit Allergan's website at www.Allergan.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements contained in this press release that refer to future events or other non-historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Allergan's current perspective on existing trends and information as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Allergan's current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Allergan's business. These factors include, among others, the difficulty of predicting the timing or outcome of FDA approvals or actions, if any; the impact of competitive products and pricing; market acceptance of and continued demand for Allergan's products; the impact of uncertainty around timing of generic entry related to key products, including RESTASIS®, on our financial results; uncertainty associated with financial projections, projected cost reductions, projected synergies, restructurings, increased costs, and adverse tax consequences; difficulties or delays in manufacturing; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Allergan's periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to Allergan's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and Allergan's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2018. Except as expressly required by law, Allergan disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

© 2018 Allergan. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACTS:

Allergan:

Investors:

Daphne Karydas

(862) 261-8006

Karina Calzadilla

(862) 261-7328

Media:

Amy Rose

(862) 289-3072

Ember Garrett

(714) 246-3525

