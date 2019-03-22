Log in
ALLERGAN PLC

ALLERGAN PLC

(AGN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/22 04:00:29 pm
149.3 USD   -2.76%
06:19pALLERGAN : promises independent board chair in next leadership change
RE
04:30pALLERGAN : 2018 Form 10-K (PDF)
PU
03/21ALLERGAN : Amendment to a previously filed 4
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Allergan : promises independent board chair in next leadership change

03/22/2019 | 06:19pm EDT
A trader works at the post that trades Parsley Energy Inc. and Allergan Plc., on the floor of the NYSE

(Reuters) - Allergan Plc plans to elect an independent board chairman, starting with the next leadership transition, the Botox maker said on Friday, as the drugmaker responds to calls from hedge fund Appaloosa LP to separate the roles of chairman and chief executive officer.

Appaloosa, led by billionaire David Tepper, has been pressing Allergan since last year to separate the roles, but the company has said it would do so only when the person who now holds the positions is replaced.

Brent Saunders currently holds the roles, and Allergan has said implementing Appaloosa's recommendations would be "highly disruptive" to the company's operations and impact his ability to continue to execute its current strategy.

Allergan also said https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1578845/000119312519083731/d633114d8k.htm in a regulatory filing on Friday that it had formed a committee to oversee mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions.

The company also named Thomas Freyman as the chair of the compensation committee, replacing Catherine Klema, who will not be standing for re-election.

A spokesman for Tepper did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company in February had named former CEO of drugmaker Celgene, Robert Hugin, as a director, saying the appointment reflected its commitment to "active board refreshment".

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Sriraj Kalluvila)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15 173 M
EBIT 2019 7 079 M
Net income 2019 288 M
Debt 2019 18 084 M
Yield 2019 1,93%
P/E ratio 2019 267,29
P/E ratio 2020 29,52
EV / Sales 2019 4,56x
EV / Sales 2020 4,15x
Capitalization 51 066 M
Chart ALLERGAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Allergan plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLERGAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 184 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brenton L. Saunders Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Wayne R. Swanton Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Matthew M. Walsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
C. David Nicholson Chief Research & Development Officer
Charles Hugh-Jones Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLERGAN PLC14.87%51 066
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.01%367 729
NOVARTIS10.85%239 412
PFIZER-2.98%235 119
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.20%234 784
MERCK AND COMPANY8.56%214 112
