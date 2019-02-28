Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Allergan plc    AGN   IE00BY9D5467

ALLERGAN PLC

(AGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Allergan : shareholder Chevedden backs Appaloosa's proposal to split CEO-chairman role

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 03:02pm EST
Shareholder activist John Chevedden talks to a Reuters reporter after the DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc stockholder meeting in Hollywood

(Reuters) - Appaloosa LP said on Thursday investor John Chevedden was backing the hedge fund's proposal to split the roles of chairman and chief executive officer at Botox-maker Allergan Plc.

Chevedden, an activist investor who frequently files shareholder rights proposals, had withdrawn his own proposal for Allergan and would support Appaloosa's, the hedge fund said, adding that this would eliminate unnecessary confusion.

"John Chevedden has worked tirelessly for many years to advance important corporate governance initiatives and we are gratified that he shares our view," said Appaloosa President David Tepper.

Earlier this month, Tepper stepped up pressure on the botox maker to consider selling itself and splitting the top roles immediately, if management is unable to turn around recent lagging performance.

In response, the drugmaker said implementing Appaloosa's recommendations would be "highly disruptive" to Allergan's operations and on Thursday redirected Reuters to its earlier response when asked to comment.

Allergan's shares, which fell 18.3 pct in 2018, have been lagging those of its peers on account of dropped plans to sell its women's health unit, a disappointing revenue outlook for 2019 and increasing competition for many of its important drugs.

The company's fourth-quarter sales fell 5.7 percent, while sales of its second-most important drug, Restasis, fell 17.7 percent.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLERGAN PLC
03:02pALLERGAN : shareholder Chevedden backs Appaloosa's proposal to split CEO-chairma..
RE
02/21ALLERGAN : Notice of exempt solicitation. Definitive material
PU
02/20ALLERGAN : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities HUGIN ROBE..
PU
02/19ALLERGAN PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K..
AQ
02/19ALLERGAN SHOULD EXPLORE SELLING ITSE : Appaloosa's Tepper
RE
02/19ALLERGAN : Responds to Public Shareholder Letter
PR
02/19ALLERGAN : Robert J. Hugin Appointed to Allergan Board of Directors
PR
02/18ALLERGAN 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Rem..
BU
02/18ALLERGAN : to Present at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
AQ
02/15ALLERGAN 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisian..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15 159 M
EBIT 2019 7 090 M
Net income 2019 288 M
Debt 2019 18 297 M
Yield 2019 2,18%
P/E ratio 2019 284,99
P/E ratio 2020 69,10
EV / Sales 2019 4,19x
EV / Sales 2020 3,81x
Capitalization 45 216 M
Chart ALLERGAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Allergan plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLERGAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 190 $
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brenton L. Saunders Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Wayne R. Swanton Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Matthew M. Walsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
C. David Nicholson Chief Research & Development Officer
Charles Hugh-Jones Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLERGAN PLC2.21%45 216
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.47%361 841
PFIZER-1.44%248 994
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.14.26%240 246
NOVARTIS8.76%233 220
MERCK AND COMPANY5.51%209 642
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.