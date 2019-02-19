Log in
ALLERGAN PLC

ALLERGAN PLC

(AGN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/19 02:10:11 pm
138.785 USD   -0.20%
01:36pALLERGAN SHOULD EXPLORE SELLING ITSELF : Appaloosa's Tepper
RE
01:01pALLERGAN : Responds to Public Shareholder Letter
PR
07:02aALLERGAN : Robert J. Hugin Appointed to Allergan Board of Directors
PR
Allergan should explore selling itself: Appaloosa's Tepper

02/19/2019 | 01:36pm EST
The Allergan logo is seen in this photo illustration

(Reuters) - Billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper stepped up pressure on Allergan Plc, saying on Tuesday the drugmaker should consider selling itself if management is unable to turn around recent lagging performance.

Tepper's hedge fund Appaloosa LP wrote to Allergan's board, just hours after the Botox maker announced it added a former industry executive to its board but would split the roles of chairman and chief executive only when the person who now holds the positions is replaced.

"While we appreciate the input of Appaloosa as we do all of our shareholders, we strongly disagree that an immediate separation of the CEO and Chair positions is warranted," Allergan's board said in a statement.

Appaloosa has since last year pressed Allergan to separate the roles — currently held by Brent Saunders, who joined the company in 2014 — and recruit an outsider to oversee its board.

"If in fact (Allergan's) Board is unable or unwilling to hold management accountable for its shortcomings or find a suitable replacement, it is your fiduciary obligation to explore other options, including a merger or sale of the Company," Tepper said in the letter.

Splitting the chairman and CEO roles has become a favorite call for some investors who feel it would help companies be run better.

Earlier this month Appaloosa argued that by adding an independent chairman, Saunders might receive the help he needs to improve returns.

Allergan, however, said on Tuesday implementing Appaloosa's recommendations would be "highly disruptive" to the company's operations and impact Saunders' ability to continue to execute its current strategy.

Appaloosa, which oversees about $12 billion, cut its stake in Allergan by some 42 percent to nearly 1.2 million shares at the end of December, regulatory filings showed last week.

Allergan's shares have been lagging those of its industry peers — they have fallen 15 percent over the past year — since it dropped plans to sell some businesses, gave a disappointing revenue outlook for 2019 and as it faces rising competition for several important drugs.

The company earlier on Tuesday named Robert Hugin, a former CEO of U.S. drugmaker Celgene, as a director, saying the appointment reflected its commitment to "active board refreshment."

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15 162 M
EBIT 2019 7 090 M
Net income 2019 145 M
Debt 2019 18 297 M
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 590,28
P/E ratio 2020 66,42
EV / Sales 2019 4,26x
EV / Sales 2020 3,87x
Capitalization 46 257 M
Chart ALLERGAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Allergan plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLERGAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 190 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brenton L. Saunders Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Wayne R. Swanton Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Matthew M. Walsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
C. David Nicholson Chief Research & Development Officer
Charles Hugh-Jones Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLERGAN PLC4.05%46 257
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.68%365 768
PFIZER-2.86%245 920
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.28%233 628
NOVARTIS7.14%228 516
MERCK AND COMPANY4.45%207 536
