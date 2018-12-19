Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Allergan plc    AGN   IE00BY9D5467

ALLERGAN PLC (AGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Allergan : stops sale of textured breast implants in Europe, shares sink

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/19/2018 | 07:23pm CET
A sign marks Allergan's offices in Medford

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Drugmaker Allergan Plc said on Wednesday it would take its textured breast implants off the market in Europe, a day after a French regulatory body ordered a recall of the implants, which have been linked to a rare form of cancer.

Allergan defended the safety of its breast implants, but its shares fell 7.4 percent to $135.94 on Wednesday as some Wall Street analysts questioned whether the company would have to face any future product liability costs.

France's National Agency for the Safety of Medicines & Health Products (ANSM) said late on Tuesday that it was recalling Allergan's Microcell and Biocell textured breast implants because its safety certification had not been renewed by another agency.

Textured breast implants, which have a rough surface and are more commonly used in Europe than in the United States, have been linked to a rare type of cancer known as anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

As of Sept. 30, 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had received https://www.fda.gov/MedicalDevices/ProductsandMedicalProcedures/ImplantsandProsthetics/BreastImplants/ucm481899.htm a total of 414 medical device reports of breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma, including nine deaths. Of those the FDA, in a notice in August, said 272 reports included surface information on the implants, with 242 being of the textured variety.

The FDA did not immediately respond to request for comment on Wednesday.

The French agency said it has not identified any immediate health risk for the women who have received the implants. ANSM, which has been studying the health effects of breast implants since 2015, recommended in November that medical professionals use smooth implants instead. That followed a previous warning about risks related to the textured implants.

Allergan said the recall in Europe was not based on any new scientific evidence.

Textured implant sales in Europe are expected to be about $60 million in 2018, Allergan said. Suspension of sales in Europe does not affect implant sales in the United States, the company said.

While the financial impact is minimal, this is not helpful for the stock at a time the company is facing concerns over incremental competition for its top-selling Botox wrinkle treatment and is likely to face generic rivals to its Restasis eye drug over the near term, Citi analyst Liav Abraham said.

Products licensed for sale in the EU receive a "CE mark" by a body called GMED, certifying their safety among other things. The CE mark for the Allergan products expired on Sunday, and the ANSM asked for the recall.

The company said marketing of its smooth implants, whose CE mark was renewed, would not be affected.

Allergan said it will withdraw any remaining supply of the textured implants in Europe and is fully cooperating with the French authority.

Several plastic surgery websites say that the textured implants stay in place better than smooth versions, but also have a higher incidence of leaking.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta in Paris, Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru and Michael Erman and Ankur Banerjee in New York, Editing by Maju Samuel, David Gregorio and Bill Berkrot)

By Ankur Banerjee and Michael Erman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLERGAN PLC
07:49pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Allergan plc..
PR
07:23pALLERGAN : stops sale of textured breast implants in Europe, shares sink
RE
02:31pALLERGAN : Suspends Sales and Withdraws Supply of Textured Breast Implants in Eu..
PR
09:04aMolecular Partners agrees cancer immunotherapy deal with Amgen
RE
12/18Erasca launches to target cancer drivers
AQ
12/17Nicox teams up with Chinese firm to develop and sell glaucoma drug
RE
12/13MANAGEMENT TRACKS : Tamura reclaims CEO role at Sosei
AQ
12/06FDA NASH guidance charts course for surrogate endpoints tied to biopsies
AQ
11/28MANAGEMENT TRACKS : Abeona, INKEF, Incyte
AQ
11/26ALLERGAN : Makes New Appointments to Finance Leadership Team
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 674 M
EBIT 2018 7 493 M
Net income 2018 -1 066 M
Debt 2018 22 867 M
Yield 2018 1,98%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 4,62x
EV / Sales 2019 4,50x
Capitalization 49 500 M
Chart ALLERGAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Allergan plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLERGAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 212 $
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brenton L. Saunders Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Wayne R. Swanton Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Matthew M. Walsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
C. David Nicholson Chief Research & Development Officer
Charles Hugh-Jones Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLERGAN PLC-10.28%49 500
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.66%349 784
PFIZER19.02%245 920
NOVARTIS2.74%217 502
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.0.00%213 911
MERCK AND COMPANY32.10%193 286
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.