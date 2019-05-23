Log in
ALLERGAN PLC

(AGN)
Allergan : to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

05/23/2019

DUBLIN, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) today announced that Chief Commercial Officer William Meury will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY. The presentation will begin at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Allergan plc logo

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on Allergan's Investor Relations website at https://www.allergan.com/investors/events-presentations. The webcast can also be accessed through the following URL: http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff118/register.aspx?conf=jeff118&page=agn&url=http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff118/agn/index.aspx

An archived version will be available following the live presentation and can be accessed at the same location for 90 days.

About Allergan plc

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global pharmaceutical leader focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients around the world. Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and best-in-class products primarily focused on four key therapeutic areas including medical aesthetics, eye care, central nervous system and gastroenterology. As part of its approach to delivering innovation for better patient care, Allergan has built one of the broadest pharmaceutical and device research and development pipelines in the industry.

With colleagues and commercial operations located in approximately 100 countries, Allergan is committed to working with physicians, healthcare providers and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help people around the world live longer, healthier lives every day.

For more information, visit Allergan's website at www.Allergan.com.

CONTACTS:
Allergan:
Investors:
Manisha Narasimhan, PhD
(862) 261-7162

Christine Chiou
(862) 261-7396

Media:
Amy Rose
(862) 289-3072

Lisa Brown
(862) 261-7320

SOURCE Allergan plc


© PRNewswire 2019
