Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp : Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc

TIDMIRSH TIDM0Y7T Ap19 FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION Name of person dealing Davidson Kempner Capital (Note 1) Management LP -------------------------- ------------------------- Company dealt in Allergan PLC -------------------------- ------------------------- Class of relevant security US$0.0001 ordinary shares to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) -------------------------- ------------------------- Date of dealing 2020-03-24 -------------------------- ------------------------- 1. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 1. Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) Long Short --------------------------- ----------------- -------------- Number (%) Number (%) --------------------------- ------ --- (1) Relevant securities 5,176,325 1.5725 --------------------------- --------- ------ -------- ---- (2) Derivatives (other than options) --------------------------- --------- ------ -------- ---- (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell --------------------------- --------- ------ -------- ---- Total 5,176,325 1.5725 --------------------------- --------- ------ -------- ---- 1. Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: Long Short ---------------------------- -------------- --------------- Number (%) Number (%) ---------------------------- --- --- (1) Relevant securities ---------------------------- -------------- --------------- (2) Derivatives (other than options) ---------------------------- -------------- --------------- (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell ---------------------------- -------------- --------------- Total ---------------------------- -------------- --------------- Ap20 1. DEALINGS (Note 4) 1. Purchases and sales Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) --------------- ------------------------------- ---------------- Purchase 15,000 171.9042 USD --------------- ------------------------------- ---------------- Purchase 10,000 172.4067 USD --------------- ------------------------------- ---------------- Purchase 15,000 172.3115 USD --------------- ------------------------------- ---------------- Purchase 10,000 170.7700 USD --------------- ------------------------------- ---------------- 1. Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) Product Nature of transaction Number of relevant Price per name, (Note 6) securities unit e.g. CFD (Note 7) (Note 5) --------- --------------------- ------------------ --------- 1. Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities 1. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Product Writing, Number of Exercise Type, Expiry Option name, selling, securities price e.g. American, date money paid/received e.g. call purchasing, to which European per unit option varying the option etc. (Note 5) etc. relates (Note 7) ---------- ------------ -------------- -------- --------------- ------ -------------------- 1. Exercising Product name, Number of securities Exercise price e.g. call option per unit (Note 5) ----------------- -------------------------- ------------------- 1. Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) Nature of transaction Details Price per unit (Note 8) (if applicable) (Note 5) --------------------- ------------- -------------------- Ap21 2. OTHER INFORMATION Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) YES/NO Date of disclosure 2020-03-25 ---------------------------- ------------ Contact name James Gange ---------------------------- ------------ Telephone number 212 446 4029 ---------------------------- ------------ If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected ---------------------------- ------------ If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10) ---------------------------- ------------