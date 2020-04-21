Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp : Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc

Log in
04/21/2020 | 10:36am EDT
TIDMIRSH TIDM0Y7T 
 
 
   Ap19 
 
   FORM 8.3 
 
   IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
   DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, 
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 
 
   DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 
1% OR MORE 
 
 
   1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
 
 
 
Name of person dealing      Davidson Kempner Capital 
 (Note 1)                    Management LP 
--------------------------  ------------------------- 
Company dealt in            Allergan PLC 
--------------------------  ------------------------- 
Class of relevant security  US$0.0001 ordinary shares 
 to which the dealings 
 being disclosed relate 
 (Note 2) 
--------------------------  ------------------------- 
Date of dealing             2020-04-20 
--------------------------  ------------------------- 
 
 
   1. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 
 
 
   1. Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of 
      relevant security dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
                                      Long            Short 
---------------------------  -----------------  -------------- 
                             Number      (%)    Number     (%) 
---------------------------             ------             --- 
(1) Relevant securities      5,725,272  1.7393 
---------------------------  ---------  ------  --------  ---- 
(2) Derivatives (other 
 than options) 
---------------------------  ---------  ------  --------  ---- 
(3) Options and agreements 
 to purchase/sell 
---------------------------  ---------  ------  --------  ---- 
Total                        5,725,272  1.7393 
---------------------------  ---------  ------  --------  ---- 
 
 
 
   1. Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, 
      other than the class dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
Class of relevant security:           Long          Short 
----------------------------  --------------  --------------- 
                              Number     (%)  Number      (%) 
----------------------------             ---              --- 
(1) Relevant securities 
----------------------------  --------------  --------------- 
 
  (2) Derivatives (other 
  than options) 
----------------------------  --------------  --------------- 
 
  (3) Options and agreements 
  to purchase/sell 
----------------------------  --------------  --------------- 
Total 
----------------------------  --------------  --------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   Ap20 
 
 
   1. DEALINGS (Note 4) 
 
 
   1. Purchases and sales 
 
 
 
 
 
  Purchase/sale    Number of relevant securities    Price per unit 
                                                    (Note 5) 
---------------  -------------------------------  ---------------- 
Purchase         10,000                           186.9474 USD 
---------------  -------------------------------  ---------------- 
Purchase         10,000                           188.1773 USD 
---------------  -------------------------------  ---------------- 
Purchase         6,701                            186.4760 USD 
---------------  -------------------------------  ---------------- 
 
 
   1. Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) 
 
 
 
 
Product    Nature of transaction  Number of relevant  Price per 
 name,      (Note 6)               securities          unit 
 e.g. CFD                          (Note 7)            (Note 5) 
---------  ---------------------  ------------------  --------- 
 
 
 
   1. Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities 
 
 
   1. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 
 
 
 
 
Product     Writing,      Number of       Exercise  Type,            Expiry  Option 
 name,       selling,      securities      price     e.g. American,   date    money paid/received 
 e.g. call   purchasing,   to which                  European                 per unit 
 option      varying       the option                etc.                     (Note 5) 
             etc.          relates (Note 
                           7) 
----------  ------------  --------------  --------  ---------------  ------  -------------------- 
 
 
 
   1. Exercising 
 
 
 
 
Product name,            Number of securities      Exercise price 
 e.g. call option                                   per unit (Note 
                                                    5) 
-----------------  --------------------------  ------------------- 
 
 
 
   1. Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) 
      (Note 4) 
 
 
 
 
Nature of transaction        Details      Price per unit 
 (Note 8)                                  (if applicable) 
                                           (Note 5) 
---------------------  -------------  -------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   Ap21 
 
   2.       OTHER INFORMATION 
 
   Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or 
derivatives 
 
   Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the 
person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of 
any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or 
relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any 
relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is 
referenced. If none, this should be stated. 
 
   Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) 
YES/NO 
 
 
 
 
Date of disclosure             2020-04-21 
----------------------------  ------------ 
Contact name                  James Gange 
----------------------------  ------------ 
Telephone number              212 446 4029 
----------------------------  ------------ 
If a connected EFM, name 
 of offeree/offeror with 
 which connected 
----------------------------  ------------ 
If a connected EFM, state 
 nature of connection (Note 
 10) 
----------------------------  ------------

