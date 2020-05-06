Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp : Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc

TIDMIRSH TIDM0Y7T
FORM 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997,
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING
1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing Davidson Kempner Capital
(Note 1) Management LP
Company dealt in Allergan PLC
Class of relevant security US$0.0001 ordinary shares
to which the dealings
being disclosed relate
(Note 2)
Date of dealing 2020-05-05
1. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
1. Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of
relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities 5,750,371 1.7469
(2) Derivatives (other
than options)
(3) Options and agreements
to purchase/sell
Total 5,750,371 1.7469
1. Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company,
other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security: Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other
than options)
(3) Options and agreements
to purchase/sell
Total
1. DEALINGS (Note 4)
1. Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit
(Note 5)
Purchase 4,899 190.9334 USD
--------------- ------------------------------- ----------------
1. Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product Nature of transaction Number of relevant Price per
name, (Note 6) securities unit
e.g. CFD (Note 7) (Note 5)
1. Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
1. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product Writing, Number of Exercise Type, Expiry Option
name, selling, securities price e.g. American, date money paid/received
e.g. call purchasing, to which European per unit
option varying the option etc. (Note 5)
etc. relates (Note
7)
1. Exercising
Product name, Number of securities Exercise price
e.g. call option per unit (Note
5)
1. Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities)
(Note 4)
Nature of transaction Details Price per unit
(Note 8) (if applicable)
(Note 5)
2. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or
derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the
person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of
any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or
relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any
relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is
referenced. If none, this should be stated.
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)
YES/NO
Date of disclosure 2020-05-06
Contact name James Gange
Telephone number 212 446 4029
If a connected EFM, name
of offeree/offeror with
which connected
If a connected EFM, state
nature of connection (Note
10)
