Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Allergan plc    AGN   IE00BY9D5467

ALLERGAN PLC

(AGN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WeissLaw LLP Investigates Allergan Plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 06:06pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP  is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Allergan Plc ("Allergan" or the "Company") (NYSE: AGN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV).  Under the terms of the agreement, Allergan shareholders will receive $120.30 in cash and 0.8660 shares of ABBV for each share of AGN share they own, representing consideration of $181.32 based on ABBV's June 25 opening price. 

If you own AGN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Visit our website
http://www.weisslawllp.com/allergan-plc/

Or follow us on Twitter @MarketsAlert

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

WeissLaw is investigating whether Allergan's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement.  Notably, at least one analyst set a target price of $255.00, or approximately $74 above the per share consideration.

WeissLaw is investigating whether Allergan' Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed acquisition, whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-allergan-plc-300874815.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLERGAN PLC
06:06pWeissLaw LLP Investigates Allergan Plc
PR
05:57pAbbVie looks beyond Humira with $63 billion deal for Botox-maker Allergan
RE
05:21pALLERGAN PLC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
04:12pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Nasdaq Records Three-day Losing Streak After Powell Emphasiz..
DJ
03:06pAbbVie looks beyond Humira with $63 billion deal for Botox-maker Allergan
RE
02:23pABBVIE : S&P Puts AbbVie on Watch Negative After Allergan Deal
DJ
11:30aABBVIE : Agrees to Buy Allergan for More Than $60 Billion--6th Update
DJ
10:39aABBVIE : Agrees to Buy Allergan for More Than $60 Billion--5th Update
DJ
09:52aABBVIE : Agrees to Buy Allergan for More Than $60 Billion--4th Update
DJ
09:32aALLERGAN : Thinking about buying stock in Allergan, Biopharmx, Beyond Meat, Immu..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About