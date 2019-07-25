Log in
ALLETE Inc

ALLETE INC

(ALE)
  Report  
News 
News

ALLETE : Board of Directors Declares Dividend on Common Stock

0
07/25/2019

The ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 58.75 cents per share of common stock.

On an annual basis the dividend is equivalent to $2.35 per share, unchanged from the previous quarter.

The regular quarterly dividend is payable September 1 to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business August 15, 2019.

ALLETE Inc. is an energy company headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth; BNI Energy, based in Bismarck, N.D.; and has an 8 percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. More information about ALLETE is available at www.allete.com. ALE-CORP

The statements contained in this release and statements that ALLETE may make orally in connection with this release that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and investors are directed to the risks discussed in documents filed by ALLETE with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 314 M
EBIT 2019 212 M
Net income 2019 176 M
Debt 2019 1 342 M
Yield 2019 2,74%
P/E ratio 2019 24,1x
P/E ratio 2020 22,6x
EV / Sales2019 4,39x
EV / Sales2020 4,20x
Capitalization 4 431 M
Technical analysis trends ALLETE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 81,80  $
Last Close Price 85,83  $
Spread / Highest target 3,69%
Spread / Average Target -4,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan R. Hodnik Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bethany M. Owen President
Robert J. Adams Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Heidi E. Jimmerson Lead Independent Director
Madeleine W. Ludlow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLETE INC12.61%4 431
NEXTERA ENERGY INC20.85%99 283
ENEL25.50%71 158
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.02%63 835
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.21%60 522
IBERDROLA23.11%60 310
