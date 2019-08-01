Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ALLETE Inc    ALE

ALLETE INC

(ALE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ALLETE, Inc. : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Growth and Narrows Earnings Guidance Range

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 06:31am EDT

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) today reported second quarter 2019 earnings of 66 cents per share on net income of $34.2 million. Last year’s results were 61 cents per share on net income of $31.3 million.

"Clean energy investments at both our regulated and energy infrastructure services businesses are expected to drive substantial growth over the next 5 years, potentially exceeding our stated 5-7% average annual growth objective,” said ALLETE Chairman and CEO Al Hodnik.

“We are pleased with our progress year-to-date, as we ramp to record levels of construction activities on several new projects slated to deliver carbon free generation beginning later this year and in 2020,” said ALLETE President Bethany Owen. “At ALLETE Clean Energy our recently announced Diamond Spring power sales agreements with Smithfield, Walmart and Starbucks, totaling over 300 MW in long-term contracted sales, represent an important and exciting new entrance into the growing commercial and industrial marketplace."

ALLETE’s Regulated Operations segment, which includes Minnesota Power, Superior Water, Light and Power (SWL&P) and the Company’s investment in the American Transmission Co. (ATC), recorded net income of $30.3 million, compared to $26.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. Earnings reflect higher net income at Minnesota Power primarily due to the timing of fuel adjustment clause recoveries, lower operating and maintenance expense and increased cost recovery rider revenue. These increases were partially offset by lower kilowatt-hour sales and associated margins from retail and municipal customers. Net income at SWL&P increased over last year due to higher rates implemented the first of this year, and ALLETE’s earnings in ATC were higher than in 2018 primarily due to additional equity investments.

ALLETE’s Energy Infrastructure and Related Services business, ALLETE Clean Energy, recorded second quarter 2019 net income of $1.9 million. Earnings at ALLETE Clean Energy decreased $4.9 million from 2018, primarily due to production tax credits of $2.6 million recorded in 2018 upon retrospective qualification of wind turbines in 2016 and 2017. In addition, lower revenue resulting from decreased non-cash amortization related to the expiration of power sales agreements and increased depreciation expense impacted the second quarter of 2019, slightly offset by higher production tax credits generated during the quarter.

Corporate and Other, which includes BNI Energy and ALLETE Properties, recorded net income of $2.0 million for the quarter, compared to a loss of $1.7 million in 2018. Net income in 2019 includes an adjustment for the gain on the sale of U.S. Water Services of $1.2 million after-tax.

“ALLETE’s 2019 annual earnings guidance is now expected to be in the lower half of the original guidance range. This is due, first, to lower than expected wind resources year-to-date, a phenomenon experienced by many industry participants, especially those with significant assets in the Midwest,” said ALLETE Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Bob Adams. “Second, our newly announced Diamond Spring project and strong pipeline now mean we fully expect to utilize all of the $270 million in proceeds from the U.S. Water Services sale for new investments versus initiating a stock repurchase program which was factored into original guidance. Finally, our guidance reflects higher growth-related business development expenses associated with the Diamond Spring transaction that are required to be expensed for GAAP purposes.”

ALLETE will host a conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. Eastern Time this morning to discuss details of its financial performance. Interested parties may listen live by calling (877) 303-5852, passcode 9788958, or by accessing the webcast at www.allete.com. A replay of the call will be available through August 5, 2019 by calling (855) 859-2056, pass code 9788958. The webcast will be accessible for one year at www.allete.com.

ALLETE is an energy company headquartered in Duluth, Minn. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, BNI Energy in Bismarck, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. More information about ALLETE is available at www.allete.com. ALE-CORP

The statements contained in this release and statements that ALLETE may make orally in connection with this release that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and investors are directed to the risks discussed in documents filed by ALLETE with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ALLETE's press releases and other communications may include certain non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes (or includes) amounts that are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the company's financial statements.

Non-GAAP financial measures utilized by the Company include presentations of earnings (loss) per share. ALLETE's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors by removing the effect of variances in GAAP reported results of operations that are not indicative of changes in the fundamental earnings power of the Company's operations. Management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures is appropriate and enables investors and analysts to more accurately compare the company's ongoing financial performance over the periods presented.

ALLETE, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Income

Millions Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited

       

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

Operating Revenue

 

 

 

 

   

 

 

 

 

Contracts with Customers – Utility

 

$249.8

 

 

$257.8

 

 

$532.0

 

 

$528.0

 

Contracts with Customers – Non-utility

 

37.7

 

 

80.4

 

 

109.8

 

 

162.4

 

Other – Non-utility

 

2.9

 

 

5.9

 

 

5.8

 

 

11.9

 

Total Operating Revenue

 

290.4

 

 

344.1

 

 

647.6

 

 

702.3

 

Operating Expenses

 

 

 

 

   

 

 

 

 

Fuel, Purchased Power and Gas – Utility

 

87.9

 

 

96.5

 

 

197.7

 

 

197.4

 

Transmission Services – Utility

 

19.2

 

 

16.8

 

 

37.5

 

 

35.2

 

Cost of Sales – Non-utility

 

16.5

 

 

37.0

 

 

47.1

 

 

69.9

 

Operating and Maintenance

 

66.7

 

 

86.8

 

 

142.9

 

 

173.3

 

Depreciation and Amortization

 

50.2

 

 

56.1

 

 

102.1

 

 

101.9

 

Taxes Other than Income Taxes

 

13.7

 

 

14.4

 

 

27.3

 

 

30.7

 

Total Operating Expenses

 

254.2

 

 

307.6

 

 

554.6

 

 

608.4

 

Operating Income

 

36.2

 

 

36.5

 

 

93.0

 

 

93.9

 

Other Income (Expense)

 

 

 

 

   

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense

 

(16.3

)

 

(17.1

)

 

(32.8

)

 

(34.0

)

Equity Earnings

 

4.8

 

 

4.3

 

 

10.4

 

 

9.0

 

Gain on Sale of U.S. Water Services

 

0.5

 

 

   

20.6

 

 

 

Other

 

4.2

 

 

2.2

 

 

11.6

 

 

4.3

 

Total Other Income (Expense)

 

(6.8

)

 

(10.6

)

 

9.8

 

 

(20.7

)

Income Before Income Taxes

 

29.4

 

 

25.9

 

 

102.8

 

 

73.2

 

Income Tax Benefit

 

(4.8

)

 

(5.4

)

 

(1.9

)

 

(9.1

)

Net Income

 

$34.2

 

 

$31.3

 

 

$104.7

 

 

$82.3

 

Average Shares of Common Stock

 

 

 

 

   

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

51.6

 

 

51.3

 

 

51.6

 

 

51.2

 

Diluted

 

51.7

 

 

51.5

 

 

51.7

 

 

51.4

 

Basic Earnings Per Share of Common Stock

 

$0.66

 

 

$0.61

 

 

$2.03

 

 

$1.61

 

Diluted Earnings Per Share of Common Stock

 

$0.66

 

 

$0.61

 

 

$2.02

 

 

$1.60

 

Dividends Per Share of Common Stock

 

$0.5875

 

 

$0.56

 

 

$1.175

 

 

$1.12

 

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Millions - Unaudited

           

 

 

Jun. 30,

 

Dec. 31,

 

 

 

 

Jun. 30,

 

Dec. 31,

 

 

2019

 

2018

 

 

 

 

2019

 

2018

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

$203.1

 

$69.1

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

$296.6

 

$405.1

Other Current Assets

 

194.2

 

265.2

 

 

Long-Term Debt

 

1,505.9

 

1,428.5

Property, Plant and Equipment – Net

 

4,062.9

 

3,904.4

 

 

Deferred Income Taxes

 

213.5

 

223.6

Regulatory Assets

 

391.2

 

389.5

 

 

Regulatory Liabilities

 

508.8

 

512.1

Equity Investments

 

160.2

 

161.1

 

 

Defined Benefit Pension and Other Postretirement Benefit Plans

 

163.9

 

177.3

Goodwill and Intangibles – Net

 

1.1

 

223.3

 

 

Other Non-Current Liabilities

 

282.8

 

262.6

Other Non-Current Assets

 

163.8

 

152.4

 

 

Shareholders’ Equity

 

2,205.0

 

2,155.8

Total Assets

 

$5,176.5

 

$5,165.0

 

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

$5,176.5

 

$5,165.0

         

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Six Months Ended

ALLETE, Inc.

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

Income (Loss)

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

Millions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Regulated Operations

 

$30.3

 

$26.0

 

$81.8

 

$69.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Energy Infrastructure and Related Services

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ALLETE Clean Energy

 

1.9

 

 

6.8

 

 

7.7

 

 

14.9

 

U.S. Water Services

 

 

 

0.2

 

 

(1.1

)

 

(1.2

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate and Other

 

2.0

 

 

(1.7

)

 

16.3

 

 

(1.3

)

Net Income

 

$34.2

 

$31.3

 

$104.7

 

$82.3

Diluted Earnings Per Share

 

$0.66

 

$0.61

 

$2.02

 

$1.60

 

Statistical Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

High

 

$86.52

 

$79.86

 

$86.52

 

$79.86

Low

 

$78.86

 

$70.40

 

$72.50

 

$66.64

Close

 

$83.21

 

$77.41

 

$83.21

 

$77.41

Book Value

 

$42.69

 

$41.05

 

$42.69

 

$41.05

 

Kilowatt-hours Sold

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Millions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Regulated Utility

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Retail and Municipal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential

 

232

 

243

 

581

 

585

Commercial

 

317

 

339

 

683

 

706

Industrial

 

1,773

 

1,781

 

3,587

 

3,624

Municipal

 

170

 

188

 

373

 

407

Total Retail and Municipal

 

2,492

 

2,551

 

5,224

 

5,322

Other Power Suppliers

 

714

 

1,005

 

1,536

 

2,008

Total Regulated Utility Kilowatt-hours Sold

 

3,206

 

3,556

 

6,760

 

7,330

 

Regulated Utility Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Millions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Regulated Utility Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Retail and Municipal Electric Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential

 

$26.7

 

$28.0

 

$66.4

 

$63.5

Commercial

 

33.6

 

35.2

 

70.1

 

69.2

Industrial

 

120.0

 

114.7

 

240.6

 

228.0

Municipal

 

12.2

 

13.7

 

27.6

 

27.7

Total Retail and Municipal Electric Revenue

 

192.5

 

191.6

 

404.7

 

388.4

Other Power Suppliers

 

35.2

 

42.7

 

74.6

 

86.4

Other (Includes Water and Gas Revenue)

 

22.1

 

23.5

 

52.7

 

53.2

Total Regulated Utility Revenue

 

$249.8

 

$257.8

 

$532.0

 

$528.0

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLETE INC
06:31aALLETE, INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Growth and Narrows Earnings ..
BU
06:12aALLETE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
07/25ALLETE : Board of Directors Declares Dividend on Common Stock
BU
07/10ALLETE : to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 1
BU
06/15ALLETE : makes Oklahoma power play
AQ
06/14ALLETE : CFO Robert John Adams Sells 2,885 Shares
AQ
06/14ALLETE : Clean Energy's Diamond Spring Wind Project Will Provide Renewable Energ..
BU
05/16ALLETE INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/14ALLETE : Highlights Growth Opportunities in Expanding Clean Energy Markets at 20..
BU
05/14ALLETE INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 314 M
EBIT 2019 212 M
Net income 2019 176 M
Debt 2019 1 342 M
Yield 2019 2,70%
P/E ratio 2019 24,4x
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,44x
EV / Sales2020 4,24x
Capitalization 4 491 M
Chart ALLETE INC
Duration : Period :
ALLETE Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLETE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 81,80  $
Last Close Price 86,95  $
Spread / Highest target 2,36%
Spread / Average Target -5,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan R. Hodnik Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bethany M. Owen President
Robert J. Adams Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Heidi E. Jimmerson Lead Independent Director
Madeleine W. Ludlow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLETE INC14.08%4 491
NEXTERA ENERGY INC19.19%100 319
ENEL22.90%69 904
DUKE ENERGY CORP0.49%63 879
DOMINION ENERGY INC.3.96%60 201
IBERDROLA22.11%59 249
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group