ALLETE : Kurita Water Industries Ltd. to Acquire U.S. Water Services, Accelerating Business Expansion in North America

ALLETE Inc. (NYSE:ALE) today announced it has signed a definitive
agreement to sell U.S. Water Services Inc. to Kurita Water Industries
Ltd., a leading international water management company headquartered in
Tokyo, Japan. The transaction is expected to close by end of the first
quarter 2019 upon the receipt of regulatory approval.
“Kurita is a well-respected global enterprise, and this agreement is a
win-win for ALLETE and U.S. Water Services,” said ALLETE Chief Financial
Officer Bob Adams. “This action will provide new opportunities for U.S.
Water Services to expand and grow the business while enabling ALLETE to
allocate capital resources to focus on growth initiatives within ALLETE
and ALLETE Clean Energy, which has become ALLETE’s second largest net
income contributor.”
U.S. Water Services was acquired by ALLETE in 2015. Under ALLETE’s
four-year ownership and continued investment, U.S. Water Services grew
significantly, becoming a world class industrial water service provider
in North America through an aggressive expansion in geographies, end
markets and service offerings. Enabling investments included the
acquisition of three water services companies over the past 36 months.
Today’s announcement supports ALLETE’s long-term diversification
strategy that includes expanding investments in clean energy
opportunities.
“We at U.S. Water Services are grateful for the opportunities provided
by ALLETE and look forward to working closely with Kurita’s team to
further enhance the services and integrated offerings we provide to our
customers, while expanding our US market reach,” said U.S. Water
Services CEO LaMarr Barnes.
Kurita is one of the world’s largest suppliers of water treatment
solutions, ranging from water treatment chemicals to custom design and
construction of water treatment facilities. The acquisition of U.S.
Water is consistent with the Kurita Group’s strategic focus to expand
its businesses globally by establishing bases in four regions of the
world – Japan, Asia, Europe and the Americas – and implemented as a
measure for strengthening its businesses in North America. The
combination of the two companies is expected to accelerate the breadth
and depth of new innovations that generate measured customer value with
an enhanced integrated solutions portfolio.
U.S. Water Services is an integrated industrial water treatment company
headquartered in St. Michael, Minnesota. U.S. Water Services provides
integrated water solutions for industry by combining chemical,
equipment, engineering and service to optimize system performance,
reduce water and energy usage, and improve efficiency.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005974/en/