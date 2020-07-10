Log in
ALLETE : to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 5

07/10/2020 | 06:31am EDT

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) will announce its financial results for the second quarter before the stock markets open on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

Following the release, ALLETE President and Chief Executive Officer Bethany M. Owen, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robert J. Adams, and Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer Steven W. Morris will present an overview of results and discuss other factors affecting performance during a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Interested parties may listen to the conference live by calling (877) 303-5852, pass code 9239038 or by accessing the webcast on ALLETE’s Web site, www.allete.com.

A replay of the call will be available through August 12, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056, pass code 9239038. The webcast will be accessible for one year at www.allete.com.

ALLETE Inc. is an energy company headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth; BNI Energy, based in Bismarck, N.D.; and has an 8 percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. More information about ALLETE is available at www.allete.com. ALE-CORP


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 203 M - -
Net income 2020 173 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 577 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
Yield 2020 4,39%
Capitalization 2 915 M 2 915 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 340
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ALLETE, INC.
Duration : Period :
ALLETE, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLETE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 67,00 $
Last Close Price 56,28 $
Spread / Highest target 56,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bethany M. Owen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan R. Hodnik Executive Chairman
Robert J. Adams Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Heidi E. Jimmerson Lead Independent Director
Madeleine W. Ludlow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLETE, INC.-30.66%2 915
NEXTERA ENERGY4.06%123 337
ENEL S.P.A.12.22%91 153
IBERDROLA15.47%77 005
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-10.93%61 912
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-12.58%58 597
