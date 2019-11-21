Log in
ALLGEIER SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
11/21/2019 | 09:35am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
21.11.2019 / 15:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Carl Georg
Last name(s): Dürschmidt
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ALLGEIER SE

b) LEI
529900IQAYRZIGKOJL63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS633

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
25.60 EUR 256000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
25.6000 EUR 256000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-11-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


21.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ALLGEIER SE
Wehrlestraße 12
81679 München
Germany
Internet: http://www.allgeier.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

55179  21.11.2019 


© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 779 M
EBIT 2019 28,4 M
Net income 2019 8,45 M
Debt 2019 160 M
Yield 2019 1,88%
P/E ratio 2019 32,8x
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,58x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
Capitalization 292 M
Chart ALLGEIER SE
Duration : Period :
Allgeier SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLGEIER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 36,50  €
Last Close Price 26,60  €
Spread / Highest target 50,4%
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carl Georg Dürschmid Chairman-Management Board
Detlef Dinsel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thies Eggers Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Eggenberger Member-Supervisory Board
Marcus Goedsche Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLGEIER SE5.98%323
ACCENTURE40.21%125 558
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.34%117 967
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.40%110 281
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.30.48%73 810
VMWARE, INC.26.03%69 312
