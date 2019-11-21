ALLGEIER SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
0
11/21/2019 | 09:35am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
21.11.2019 / 15:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form:
Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name:
Carl Georg
Last name(s):
Dürschmidt
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
ALLGEIER SE
b) LEI
529900IQAYRZIGKOJL63
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE000A2GS633
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
25.60 EUR
256000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
25.6000 EUR
256000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2019-11-20; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
21.11.2019