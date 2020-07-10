Log in
ALLGEIER SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/10/2020 | 06:20am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.07.2020 / 12:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Hubert
Last name(s): Rohrer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ALLGEIER SE

b) LEI
529900IQAYRZIGKOJL63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS633

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
37.80 EUR 21482.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
37.8000 EUR 21482.3000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-07-08; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


10.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ALLGEIER SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Internet: http://www.allgeier.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

61327  10.07.2020 


© EQS 2020
