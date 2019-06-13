DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier successfully completes capital increase
06/13/2019
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ALLGEIER SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Allgeier successfully completes capital increase
13-Jun-2019 / 21:44 CET/CEST
Munich, June 13, 2019 - Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63) has
successfully completed its capital increase as announced on June 13, 2019.
The company increased its share capital by EUR 997,864.00 from the current
EUR 10,088,649.00 to EUR 11,086,513.00 through the partial utilization of
Authorized Capital 2018 by issuing a total of 997,864 no-par value
registered shares against cash capital contributions under exclusion of
shareholders' statutory subscription rights. The new shares carry full
dividend rights from January 1, 2019.
The placement price set by the company's Management Board with consent of
the Supervisory Board, amounted to EUR 24.00 per share. The new shares were
placed with international institutional investors, the company's directors
and other managers of Allgeier Group in accordance with the applicable
exceptions for private placements in Europe without a securities prospectus.
In determining the placement price, the fact that the new shares are only
entitled to dividends for the current 2019 financial year and that the
Annual General Meeting of the company has not yet resolved on the
appropriation of profits for the past 2018 financial year was taken into
account.
After registration of the implementation of the capital increase with the
commercial register of the local court of Munich, the new share capital
amounts to EUR 11,086,513.00 and is divided into 11,086,513 no-par value
registered shares. The registration of the implementation of the capital
increase with the commercial register of the local court of Munich is
expected to occur on June 17, 2019. The new shares are expected to be
admitted to trading without a securities prospectus on June 17, 2019 in the
Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard). The
initial listing for the new shares from the capital increase under ISIN
DE000A2YNUT5 is planned for June 20, 2019. The new shares are expected to be
included in the existing quotation of the company's shares (ISIN
DE000A2GS633) on July 3, 2019, after the company's ordinary annual general
shareholders' meeting, which is to be held on June 28, 2019.
The capital increase generates gross issue proceeds of EUR 23,948,736.00 for
the company, which shall be used to finance further growth investments and
to implement further acquisitions.
Important information:
The information included in this document is not intended for transmission
to the USA, Australia, Canada or Japan, and is not intended for publication
in the USA, Australia, Canada or Japan.
This document is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy
securities.
In particular, this document is not an offer of securities for purchase in
the United States of America. Securities can be sold or offered for purchase
in the United States of America only with prior registration pursuant to the
regulations of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 in its the currently valid
version, or without prior registration only on the basis of an exemption.
The shares of Allgeier SE are not registered, and will not be registered,
pursuant to the regulations of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 in its
currently valid version, and will neither be sold nor offered for purchase
in the United States of America.
Contact:
Allgeier SE
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Dr. Christopher Große
Wehrlestraße 12
81679 Munich, Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89/998421-0
Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11
E-mail: ir@allgeier.com
Web: www.allgeier.com
Allgeier SE is one of the leading IT companies for digital transformation.
With a growth strategy focused on innovations and future trends and an
integrative entrepreneurial model, Allgeier is seizing the opportunities of
digitalization. Four segments with individual technical and industry-related
focal points work together for around 3,000 customers from almost all
industries. With over 9,600 employees and more than 1,300 freelance experts,
Allgeier offers its customers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions and
services as a one-stop shop. Allgeier uses a highly flexible delivery model
to map the complete IT service spectrum from onsite to nearshore to
offshore: With strong footholds in India, China, Vietnam and Eastern Europe,
flexibility and maximum scalability of services as well as highly qualified
expert knowledge in high-end software development are ensured. Allgeier's
customers include global corporations as well as innovative medium-sized
companies that want to secure strategic advantages through high-performance
IT solutions, intelligent software and flexible personnel services. The
fast-growing group, headquartered in Munich, Germany, has more than 140
offices worldwide in fourteen European countries as well as in India, China,
Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, the United Arab Emirates,
South Africa, Mauritius, Australia, Mexico, Canada and the USA. In fiscal
2018, Allgeier generated sales of EUR 687 million from continuing
operations. According to the Lünendonk(R) List 2018, Allgeier SE is one of
the ten leading IT consulting and system integration companies in Germany.
According to Lünendonk(R) Market Segment Study 2018 'The Market for
Recruiting, Placement and Management of IT Freelancers in Germany', Allgeier
Experts is among the TOP 3 IT personnel service providers in Germany.
Allgeier SE is listed in the General Standard of the Regulated Market of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN A2GS63, ISIN DE000A2GS633). Further
information is available at: www.allgeier.com.
Language: English
Company: ALLGEIER SE
Wehrlestraße 12
81679 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 0
Fax: +49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 11
E-mail: info@allgeier.com
Internet: http://www.allgeier.com
ISIN: DE000A2GS633
WKN: A2GS63
Indices: CDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard);
Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf,
Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
