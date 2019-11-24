Alliance Aviation Services : Appendix 3B - DRP Issue

Log in
04:28pALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES : Appendix 3B - DRP Issue
PU
09/16ALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/01ALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES : Qantas statement on alliance aviation and accc
AQ
11/24/2019 | 04:28pm EST

Access to this site

Your access to the site constitutes your agreement to be bound by the General Conditions which are available at http://www.asx.com.au/legal/general_conditions.htm.

Real time company announcements are freely available on our site for investors' private and personal use. A distinction is drawn however where use is for a 'commercial' as opposed to 'private or personal' purpose. Should you wish to access and use this information for a commercial purpose, the express written authority of ASX is required.

Professional or commercial use would include use by any person that falls into the following categories:

  • You are seeking to access and use the information other than for private or personal investment purposes.
  • You are seeking to access and use the information in connection with any trade or business.
  • You are engaged in the business of accessing or aggregating information and redistributing or otherwise furnishing that information to third parties.
  • You are a member or participating organisation of an exchange or an approved representative or other employee of such an organisation accessing and using the information in connection with your employment, or any associated person of the foregoing.
  • You are employed by a bank, insurance company, fund or asset manager or other organisation to perform functions related to trading or investment in financial products and you are accessing and using the information in connection with your employment.

If you are unsure as to whether you come within one of the above categories, please email your query to info@asx.com.au.

ASX provides ASX ComNews and ASX ComNews Direct with additional features to support professional investors and other commercial activities. Further information on these products can be obtained by emailing info@asx.com.au.

Company announcements and related materials made available through this site may contain embedded hyperlinks to external websites operated by third parties or their licensees or contractors ('Third Party Websites'). Third Party Websites are not under the control of ASX, and ASX is not responsible for the content of any Third Party Website. ASX does not endorse, sponsor or approve of any of the products or services provided through the Third Party Websites, or the owners or operators of such Third Party Websites. ASX does not represent or warrant the quality, reliability, accuracy or completeness of any content of the Third Party Websites, nor does ASX represent or warrant that any Third Party Website will be free of computer viruses or other conditions which could damage or interfere with your computer system, data or software. Neither ASX nor its directors, officers, agents, employees or contractors will be liable for any loss or damage arising in any way (including negligence) from or in connection with your access to and use of a Third Party Website and any such access or use is done solely at your own risk.

I confirm that any content I access will not be used for any commercial purpose in the context as explained above, without the express written authority of ASX.

Disclaimer

Alliance Aviation Services Limited published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2019 21:27:04 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 311 M
EBIT 2020 39,1 M
Net income 2020 25,2 M
Debt 2020 53,0 M
Yield 2020 6,66%
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
EV / Sales2021 1,13x
Capitalization 321 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,70  AUD
Last Close Price 2,55  AUD
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,99%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lee Schofield Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen John Padgett Non-Executive Chairman
Stewart Tully General Manager-Operations
Marc Devine Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Scott Alexander McMillan Executive Director & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES LIMITED7.14%218
DELTA AIR LINES INC.12.44%36 154
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.9.61%23 224
RYANAIR HOLDINGS26.93%16 560
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.65%15 881
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-10.16%14 129
