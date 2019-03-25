Log in
ALLIANCE CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL INCMFNDINC

(AKP)
Alliance California Municipal IncmFndInc : Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

03/25/2019 | 04:07pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AKP] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of February 28, 2019.

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc.








Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) Los Angeles Department of Water    Series 2013B  5.00%, 7/01/32

3.45%

2) Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority  (Los Angeles County
Metropolitan Transportation Authority Sales Tax)  Series 2009  5.00%, 7/01/25

3.36%

3) San Diego Public Facilities Financing Authority    Series 2010A  5.00%, 5/15/36

2.87%

4) San Diego Unified School District/CA    Series 2013C  5.00%, 7/01/32

2.86%

5) Bay Area Toll Authority    Series 2013S  5.00%, 4/01/33 (Prerefunded/ETM)

2.82%

6) Port of Los Angeles    Series 2009C  5.00%, 8/01/26

2.79%

7) San Francisco City & County Public Utilities Commission Wastewater Revenue   
Series 2013B  5.00%, 10/01/32

2.61%

8) University of California    Series 2012G  5.00%, 5/15/31

2.38%

9) San Diego County Water Authority    Series 2013  5.00%, 5/01/31

2.37%

10) California Statewide Communities Development Authority(Buck Institute for
Research on Aging) AGM  Series 2014  5.00%, 11/15/44

2.21%




Sector/Industry Breakdown


Portfolio %

Revenue



Revenue - Miscellaneous


10.86%

Health Care - Not-for-Profit


10.07%

Water & Sewer


9.06%

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public


5.05%

Higher Education - Private


3.79%

Toll Roads/Transit


3.76%

Airport


3.53%

Electric Utility


2.95%

Port


2.79%

Tobacco Securitization


2.43%

Higher Education - Public


2.38%

Senior Living


1.67%

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Private


1.37%

SUBTOTAL


59.71%

Tax Supported



Local G.O.


9.91%

Special Tax


8.98%

Tax-Supported Local Lease


6.14%

Assessment District


2.83%

State G.O.


1.12%

SUBTOTAL


28.98%

Prerefunded/ETM


9.93%

Asset-Backed



Housing - Multi-Family


1.25%

SUBTOTAL


1.25%

Cash Equivalents



Investment Companies


0.13%

SUBTOTAL


0.13%

Total


100.00%




State Breakdown


Portfolio %

California


92.45%

New York


1.67%

Florida


1.44%

Guam


1.44%

New Jersey


1.26%

Illinois


0.55%

Missouri


0.53%

Pennsylvania


0.53%

Other


0.13%

Total Investments


100.00%




Credit Quality Breakdown


Portfolio %

AAA


11.22%

AA


38.37%

A


16.93%

BBB


16.45%

BB


3.09%

B


1.25%

Not Rated


2.63%

Pre-refunded Bonds


9.93%

Short-Term Investments


0.13%

Total Investments


100.00%




Bonds By Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 year


0.13%

1 to 5 years


0.00%

5 to 10 years


13.13%

10 to 20 years


55.92%

20 to 30 years


26.69%

More Than 30 years


4.13%

Other


0.00%

Total Investments


100.00%




Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:


3.49%

Average Coupon:


5.15%

Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:


0.00%

Investment Operations:


0.00%

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):


15.41%

Tender Option Bonds:


4.11%

Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):

20.70%

Total Fund Leverage:


40.22%*

Average Effective Maturity:


5.11  Years

Effective Duration:


4.43  Years

Total Net Assets:


$156.04 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:


$14.75

Number of Holdings:


87

Portfolio Turnover:


17%




* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.11% through the use of tender option bonds,
15.41% in issued and outstanding APS,20.70%  in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00%
in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques
such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and
when-issued securities.




** Includes $29,875,000 of APS at liquidation value.The Fund also had outstanding $40,125,000
of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a
liability for financial reporting purposes.




The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change.
The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by
AllianceBernstein L. P.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliance-california-municipal-income-fund-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-300817914.html

SOURCE Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
