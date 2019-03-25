Alliance California Municipal IncmFndInc : Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) Los Angeles Department of Water Series 2013B 5.00%, 7/01/32
3.45%
2) Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Los Angeles County
Metropolitan Transportation Authority Sales Tax) Series 2009 5.00%, 7/01/25
3.36%
3) San Diego Public Facilities Financing Authority Series 2010A 5.00%, 5/15/36
2.87%
4) San Diego Unified School District/CA Series 2013C 5.00%, 7/01/32
2.86%
5) Bay Area Toll Authority Series 2013S 5.00%, 4/01/33 (Prerefunded/ETM)
2.82%
6) Port of Los Angeles Series 2009C 5.00%, 8/01/26
2.79%
7) San Francisco City & County Public Utilities Commission Wastewater Revenue
Series 2013B 5.00%, 10/01/32
2.61%
8) University of California Series 2012G 5.00%, 5/15/31
2.38%
9) San Diego County Water Authority Series 2013 5.00%, 5/01/31
2.37%
10) California Statewide Communities Development Authority(Buck Institute for
Research on Aging) AGM Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/44
2.21%
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Revenue - Miscellaneous
10.86%
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
10.07%
Water & Sewer
9.06%
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
5.05%
Higher Education - Private
3.79%
Toll Roads/Transit
3.76%
Airport
3.53%
Electric Utility
2.95%
Port
2.79%
Tobacco Securitization
2.43%
Higher Education - Public
2.38%
Senior Living
1.67%
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Private
1.37%
SUBTOTAL
59.71%
Tax Supported
Local G.O.
9.91%
Special Tax
8.98%
Tax-Supported Local Lease
6.14%
Assessment District
2.83%
State G.O.
1.12%
SUBTOTAL
28.98%
Prerefunded/ETM
9.93%
Asset-Backed
Housing - Multi-Family
1.25%
SUBTOTAL
1.25%
Cash Equivalents
Investment Companies
0.13%
SUBTOTAL
0.13%
Total
100.00%
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
California
92.45%
New York
1.67%
Florida
1.44%
Guam
1.44%
New Jersey
1.26%
Illinois
0.55%
Missouri
0.53%
Pennsylvania
0.53%
Other
0.13%
Total Investments
100.00%
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
11.22%
AA
38.37%
A
16.93%
BBB
16.45%
BB
3.09%
B
1.25%
Not Rated
2.63%
Pre-refunded Bonds
9.93%
Short-Term Investments
0.13%
Total Investments
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
0.13%
1 to 5 years
0.00%
5 to 10 years
13.13%
10 to 20 years
55.92%
20 to 30 years
26.69%
More Than 30 years
4.13%
Other
0.00%
Total Investments
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
3.49%
Average Coupon:
5.15%
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
0.00%
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
15.41%
Tender Option Bonds:
4.11%
Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):
20.70%
Total Fund Leverage:
40.22%*
Average Effective Maturity:
5.11 Years
Effective Duration:
4.43 Years
Total Net Assets:
$156.04 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$14.75
Number of Holdings:
87
Portfolio Turnover:
17%
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.11% through the use of tender option bonds,
15.41% in issued and outstanding APS,20.70% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00%
in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques
such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and
when-issued securities.
** Includes $29,875,000 of APS at liquidation value.The Fund also had outstanding $40,125,000
of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a
liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change.
The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by
AllianceBernstein L. P.