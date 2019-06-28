Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alliance California Municipal IncmFndInc    AKP

ALLIANCE CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL INCMFNDINC

(AKP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alliance California Municipal IncmFndInc : Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 04:07pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31, 2019.

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc.








Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) State of California    Series 2009A  1.25%, 5/01/33

4.67%

2) State of California    Series 2004A5  1.35%, 5/01/34

4.67%

3) City of Irvine CA  (City of Irvine CA Assessment District No 97-17)    1.23%, 9/02/23

4.52%

4) State of California    Series 2018B  1.18%, 5/01/40

4.45%

5) Bay Area Toll Authority    Series 2013S  5.00%, 4/01/33 (Prerefunded/ETM)

4.44%

6) University of California    Series 2018A  1.29%, 5/15/48

4.29%

7) San Francisco City & County Public Utilities Commission Wastewater Revenue    Series 2013B  5.00%, 10/01/32

4.10%

8) San Diego County Water Authority    Series 2013  5.00%, 5/01/31

3.74%

9) State of California      1.20%, 5/01/34


3.21%

10) California State Public Works Board    Series 2011G  5.25%, 12/01/26 (Prerefunded/ETM)

3.17%




Sector/Industry Breakdown


Portfolio %

Cash Equivalents



U.S. Treasury


42.80%

Investment Companies


1.05%

SUBTOTAL


43.85%

Note/VRDBs



Money Market


28.46%

SUBTOTAL


28.46%

Prerefunded/ETM


15.60%

Revenue



Water & Sewer


7.85%

Higher Education - Private


1.71%

Revenue - Miscellaneous


1.13%

SUBTOTAL


10.69%

Tax Supported



Special Tax


1.40%

SUBTOTAL


1.40%

Total


100.00%




State Breakdown


Portfolio %

California


56.15%

Other


43.85%

Total Investments


100.00%




Credit Quality Breakdown


Portfolio %

AAA


3.74%

AA


6.64%

BB


1.71%

Pre-refunded Bonds


15.60%

Short-Term Investments


72.31%

Total Investments


100.00%




Bonds By Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 year


72.31%

1 to 5 years


0.00%

5 to 10 years


4.30%

10 to 20 years


22.55%

20 to 30 years


0.84%

More Than 30 years


0.00%

Other


0.00%

Total Investments


100.00%




Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:


3.58%

Average Coupon:


1.66%

Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:


0.00%

Investment Operations:


0.00%

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):


0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:


0.00%

Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:


0.00%

Average Effective Maturity:


0.94  Years

Effective Duration:


0.88  Years

Total Net Assets:


$128.81 Million

Common Stock Net Asset Value:


$15.06

Number of Holdings:


25

Portfolio Turnover:


17%

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L.P.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliance-california-municipal-income-fund-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-300878055.html

SOURCE Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLIANCE CALIFORNIA MUNICI
04:07pALLIANCE CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL INCMFN : Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Up..
PR
04:07pALLIANCE CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL INCOME : Reports Second Quarter Earnings
PR
06/19ALLIANCE CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL INCOME : Distribution Declaration
PR
05/24ALLIANCE CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL INCMFN : Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Up..
PR
04/26ALLIANCE CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL INCOME : Announces Results Of Special Meeting Of S..
PR
03/29ALLIANCE CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL INCOME : Reports First Quarter Earnings
PR
03/25ALLIANCE CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL INCMFN : Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Up..
PR
02/25ALLIANCE CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL INCMFN : Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Up..
PR
02/07ALLIANCE CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL INCOME : Announces Approval Of Plan Of Liquidation..
PR
01/28ALLIANCE CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL INCMFN : Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Up..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About