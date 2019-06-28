Alliance California Municipal IncmFndInc : Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31, 2019.
Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) State of California Series 2009A 1.25%, 5/01/33
4.67%
2) State of California Series 2004A5 1.35%, 5/01/34
4.67%
3) City of Irvine CA (City of Irvine CA Assessment District No 97-17) 1.23%, 9/02/23
4.52%
4) State of California Series 2018B 1.18%, 5/01/40
4.45%
5) Bay Area Toll Authority Series 2013S 5.00%, 4/01/33 (Prerefunded/ETM)
4.44%
6) University of California Series 2018A 1.29%, 5/15/48
4.29%
7) San Francisco City & County Public Utilities Commission Wastewater Revenue Series 2013B 5.00%, 10/01/32
4.10%
8) San Diego County Water Authority Series 2013 5.00%, 5/01/31
3.74%
9) State of California 1.20%, 5/01/34
3.21%
10) California State Public Works Board Series 2011G 5.25%, 12/01/26 (Prerefunded/ETM)
3.17%
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Cash Equivalents
U.S. Treasury
42.80%
Investment Companies
1.05%
SUBTOTAL
43.85%
Note/VRDBs
Money Market
28.46%
SUBTOTAL
28.46%
Prerefunded/ETM
15.60%
Revenue
Water & Sewer
7.85%
Higher Education - Private
1.71%
Revenue - Miscellaneous
1.13%
SUBTOTAL
10.69%
Tax Supported
Special Tax
1.40%
SUBTOTAL
1.40%
Total
100.00%
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
California
56.15%
Other
43.85%
Total Investments
100.00%
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
3.74%
AA
6.64%
BB
1.71%
Pre-refunded Bonds
15.60%
Short-Term Investments
72.31%
Total Investments
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
72.31%
1 to 5 years
0.00%
5 to 10 years
4.30%
10 to 20 years
22.55%
20 to 30 years
0.84%
More Than 30 years
0.00%
Other
0.00%
Total Investments
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
3.58%
Average Coupon:
1.66%
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
0.00%
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00%
Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):
0.00%
Total Fund Leverage:
0.00%
Average Effective Maturity:
0.94 Years
Effective Duration:
0.88 Years
Total Net Assets:
$128.81 Million
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$15.06
Number of Holdings:
25
Portfolio Turnover:
17%
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L.P.
