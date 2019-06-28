Alliance California Municipal IncmFndInc : Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31, 2019.

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc.













Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) State of California Series 2009A 1.25%, 5/01/33 4.67% 2) State of California Series 2004A5 1.35%, 5/01/34 4.67% 3) City of Irvine CA (City of Irvine CA Assessment District No 97-17) 1.23%, 9/02/23 4.52% 4) State of California Series 2018B 1.18%, 5/01/40 4.45% 5) Bay Area Toll Authority Series 2013S 5.00%, 4/01/33 (Prerefunded/ETM) 4.44% 6) University of California Series 2018A 1.29%, 5/15/48 4.29% 7) San Francisco City & County Public Utilities Commission Wastewater Revenue Series 2013B 5.00%, 10/01/32 4.10% 8) San Diego County Water Authority Series 2013 5.00%, 5/01/31 3.74% 9) State of California 1.20%, 5/01/34

3.21% 10) California State Public Works Board Series 2011G 5.25%, 12/01/26 (Prerefunded/ETM) 3.17%





Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio % Cash Equivalents



U.S. Treasury

42.80% Investment Companies

1.05% SUBTOTAL

43.85% Note/VRDBs



Money Market

28.46% SUBTOTAL

28.46% Prerefunded/ETM

15.60% Revenue



Water & Sewer

7.85% Higher Education - Private

1.71% Revenue - Miscellaneous

1.13% SUBTOTAL

10.69% Tax Supported



Special Tax

1.40% SUBTOTAL

1.40% Total

100.00%





State Breakdown

Portfolio % California

56.15% Other

43.85% Total Investments

100.00%





Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio % AAA

3.74% AA

6.64% BB

1.71% Pre-refunded Bonds

15.60% Short-Term Investments

72.31% Total Investments

100.00%





Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 year

72.31% 1 to 5 years

0.00% 5 to 10 years

4.30% 10 to 20 years

22.55% 20 to 30 years

0.84% More Than 30 years

0.00% Other

0.00% Total Investments

100.00%





Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:

3.58% Average Coupon:

1.66% Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:

0.00% Investment Operations:

0.00% Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00% Tender Option Bonds:

0.00% Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs): 0.00% Total Fund Leverage:

0.00% Average Effective Maturity:

0.94 Years Effective Duration:

0.88 Years Total Net Assets:

$128.81 Million Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$15.06 Number of Holdings:

25 Portfolio Turnover:

17%

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc.