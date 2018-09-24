Alliance California Municipal Income Fun : Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of August 31,2018.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) Los Angeles Department of Water Series 2013B 5.00%, 7/01/32
3.44%
2) Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Sales Tax) Series 2009 5.00%, 7/01/25
3.41%
3) San Diego Public Facilities Financing Authority 5.00%, 5/15/36
2.87%
4) San Diego Unified School District/CA Series 2013C 5.00%, 7/01/32
2.86%
5) Port of Los Angeles Series 2009C 5.00%, 8/01/26
2.83%
6) Bay Area Toll Authority Series 2013S 5.00%, 4/01/33 (Prerefunded/ETM)
2.82%
7) City of San Francisco CA Public Utilities Commission Wastewater Revenue Series 2013B 5.00%, 10/01/32
2.61%
8) University of California Series 2012G 5.00%, 5/15/31
2.39%
9) San Diego County Water Authority Financing Corp. Series 2013 5.00%, 5/01/31
2.38%
10) California Statewide Communities Development Authority(Buck Institute for Research on Aging) AGM Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/44
2.18%
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
10.20%
Water & Sewer
9.58%
Revenue - Miscellaneous
8.51%
Electric Utility
4.37%
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
4.16%
Toll Roads/Transit
3.79%
Port
3.71%
Airport
3.01%
Tobacco Securitization
2.46%
Higher Education - Public
2.39%
Higher Education - Private
1.65%
Senior Living
1.64%
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Private
1.40%
SUBTOTAL
56.87%
Tax Supported
Local G.O.
9.94%
Special Tax
9.29%
Tax-Supported Local Lease
7.97%
Assessment District
3.54%
State G.O.
1.12%
SUBTOTAL
31.86%
Prerefunded/ETM
9.98%
Asset-Backed
Housing - Multi-Family
1.28%
SUBTOTAL
1.28%
Cash Equivalents
Investment Companies
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
0.01%
Total
100.00%
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
California
91.89%
New York
1.70%
Guam
1.46%
Florida
1.44%
New Jersey
1.28%
Minnesota
0.61%
Illinois
0.55%
Missouri
0.53%
Pennsylvania
0.53%
Other
0.01%
Total Investments
100.00%
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
10.31%
AA
47.09%
A
14.06%
BBB
13.77%
BB
0.86%
B
1.28%
Not Rated
2.64%
Pre-refunded Bonds
9.98%
Short-Term Investments
0.01%
Total Investments
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
0.01%
1 to 5 years
0.00%
5 to 10 years
13.27%
10 to 20 years
62.06%
20 to 30 years
24.66%
More Than 30 years
0.00%
Other
0.00%
Total Investments
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
3.31%
Average Coupon:
5.12%
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
0.00%
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
15.36%
Tender Option Bonds:
4.11%
Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):
20.63%
Total Fund Leverage:
40.10%*
Average Effective Maturity:
5.15 Years
Effective Duration:
4.60 Years
Total Net Assets:
$156.71 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$14.83
Number of Holdings:
87
Portfolio Turnover:
18%
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.11% through the use of tender option bonds, 15.36% in issued and outstanding APS,20.63% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** Includes $29,875,000 of APS at liquidation value.The Fund also had outstanding $40,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliance-california-municipal-income-fund-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-300717801.html
SOURCE Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc.