Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alliance California Municipal IncmFndInc    AKP

ALLIANCE CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL INCMFNDINC

(AKP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. : Reports Second Quarter Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 04:07pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2019.

Total net assets of the Fund* on April 30, 2019 were $158,150,875, as compared with $155,716,126 on January 31, 2019 and $155,593,079 on April 30, 2018.  On April 30, 2019, the net asset value per share of common stock was $14.99 based on 8,554,668 shares of common stock outstanding.


April 30, 2019

January 31, 2019

April 30, 2018

Total Net Assets

$158,150,875

$155,716,126

$155,593,079

NAV Per Share

$14.99

$14.71

$14.70

Shares Outstanding

8,554,668

8,554,668

8,554,668

For the period February 1, 2019 through April 30, 2019, total net investment income was $1,052,882 or $0.12 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $2,863,064 or $0.33 per share of common stock for the same period.


Second Quarter

Ended

April 30, 2019

First Quarter

Ended

January 31, 2019

Second Quarter

Ended

April 30, 2018

Total Net Investment
  Income

$1,052,882

$1,211,752

$1,203,004

Per Share

$0.12

$0.14

$0.14

Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain (Loss)

$2,863,064

$2,827,047

($3,109,763)

Per Share

$0.33

$0.33

($0.36)





* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliance-california-municipal-income-fund-inc-reports-second-quarter-earnings-300878053.html

SOURCE Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLIANCE CALIFORNIA MUNICI
04:07pALLIANCE CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL INCMFN : Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Up..
PR
04:07pALLIANCE CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL INCOME : Reports Second Quarter Earnings
PR
06/19ALLIANCE CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL INCOME : Distribution Declaration
PR
05/24ALLIANCE CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL INCMFN : Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Up..
PR
04/26ALLIANCE CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL INCOME : Announces Results Of Special Meeting Of S..
PR
03/29ALLIANCE CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL INCOME : Reports First Quarter Earnings
PR
03/25ALLIANCE CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL INCMFN : Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Up..
PR
02/25ALLIANCE CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL INCMFN : Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Up..
PR
02/07ALLIANCE CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL INCOME : Announces Approval Of Plan Of Liquidation..
PR
01/28ALLIANCE CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL INCMFN : Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Up..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About