Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alliance Data Systems Corporation    ADS

ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION

(ADS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Alliance Data : Publicis pays $4.4 billion for Epsilon to extend digital reach

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/14/2019 | 08:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe, attends a conference at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in Cannes

PARIS (Reuters) - Publicis will pay $4.4 billion to acquire Alliance Data's Epsilon marketing unit, the French advertising group said on Sunday, expanding its digital business and North American footprint.

By Laurence Frost and Gwénaëlle Barzic

The deal, announced two weeks after Publicis confirmed it was in talks with Alliance Data, bolsters efforts by the world's third-ranked advertiser to adapt to a fast-changing market increasingly driven by online client data.

"The addition of Epsilon will propel Publicis as a leader of data-driven personalized experiences at scale," the Paris-based company said in a statement outlining its biggest ever acquisition - which tops the 3.7 billion euros ($4.18 billion) paid for tech consulting firm Sapient in 2014.

Publicis and other traditional advertisers have lost ground in a marketplace increasingly dominated by Facebook, Alphabet's Google and digital marketing specialists that track and target individual clients via their smartphones, while navigating tougher data-protection laws.

The French group's shares sagged after a fourth-quarter earnings miss and have fallen 15 percent in total over the past 12 months.

The Epsilon purchase is "a very significant investment for a company of our size", Chief Executive Arthur Sadoun said. "But we're convinced it's the right move ... in a world where data is at the heart of all decisions and the mobile phone has become our main interface."

Epsilon, which brings a data trove on some 160 million individual clients, generated revenue of $1.9 billion last year, almost entirely in the United States.

The $4.4 billion cash price amounts to $3.95 billion excluding tax, or 8.2 times Epsilon's 2018 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), Publicis said.

The French company said it would cancel a previously announced share buyback and finance the Epsilon deal with debt, adding that the acquisition would boost earnings and cash flow by at least 10 percent, starting next year.

January-March revenue came in at 2.12 billion euros, Publicis said, releasing quarterly sales ahead of the April 17 scheduled disclosure date. The sales were down 1.6 percent on a like-for-like basis but up 1.7 percent as reported.

The company said the decline in ad spending should ease in the second half, reiterating 2019 guidance including higher sales growth and profitability, and a 5-10 percent increase in recurring earnings per share excluding currency effects.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gwenaelle Barzic; Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Laurence Frost and GwÃ©naÃ«lle Barzic
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION 2.95% 180.93 Delayed Quote.20.56%
PUBLICIS GROUPE 0.85% 47.19 Real-time Quote.-5.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP
08:24aALLIANCE DATA : Publicis pays $4.4 billion for Epsilon to extend digital reach
RE
06:01aALLIANCE DATA : Enters Into Definitive Agreement To Sell Its Epsilon® Business T..
PR
04/12ALLIANCE DATA : A Special Evening – 19 Years of Supporting Possibilities f..
PU
04/12ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
04/12ALLIANCE DATA : Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2019
PR
04/02ALLIANCE DATA : Schedules First-Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call For April ..
PR
03/15ALLIANCE DATA : Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2019
PR
03/14ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
03/12ALLIANCE DATA : Reveals Gaps Between Brand Marketing Performance And Consumer Ex..
PR
03/08ALLIANCE DATA : To Participate At The Wolfe Research Fintech Forum
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 991 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 892 M
Debt 2019 1 061 M
Yield 2019 1,42%
P/E ratio 2019 10,45
P/E ratio 2020 8,93
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
Capitalization 9 314 M
Chart ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Alliance Data Systems Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 192 $
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward J. Heffernan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert A. Minicucci Non-Executive Chairman
Charles L. Horn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roger H. Ballou Independent Director
E. Linn Draper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION20.56%9 314
FISERV16.40%33 529
FIRST DATA CORP50.62%23 853
GLOBAL PAYMENTS34.92%21 637
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES35.35%21 458
WIRECARD-16.87%15 469
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About