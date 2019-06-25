Log in
Alliance Data : Schedules Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call For July 18, 2019

06/25/2019 | 07:31am EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading global provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions, will host a conference call on July 18, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's second-quarter 2019 results.

Alliance Data logo. (PRNewsFoto)

The conference call will be available via the Internet at www.alliancedata.com. Additionally, there will be several slides accompanying the webcast. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary software. Please contact AdvisIRy Partners by e-mail: adsirteam@advisiry.com with any questions.

About Alliance Data
Alliance Data® (NYSE: ADS) is a leading global provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The Company creates and deploys customized solutions, enhancing the critical customer marketing experience; the result is measurably changing consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its clients create and increase customer loyalty through solutions that engage millions of customers each day across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. An S&P 500, FORTUNE 500 and FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Alliance Data consists of three businesses that together employ approximately 20,000 associates at more than 100 locations worldwide.

Alliance Data's card services business is a provider of market-leading private label, co-brand, and business credit card programs. Epsilon® is a leading provider of multichannel, data-driven technologies and marketing services, and also includes Conversant®, a leader in personalized digital marketing. LoyaltyOne® owns and operates the AIR MILES® Reward Program, Canada's most recognized loyalty program, and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty, a global provider of tailor-made loyalty programs for grocers.

Follow Alliance Data on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Contacts:

Alliance Data


Tiffany Louder – Investor Relations


214-494-3048


tiffany.louder@alliancedata.com




Shelley Whiddon – Media


214-494-3811


shelley.whiddon@alliancedata.com    

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliance-data-schedules-second-quarter-2019-earnings-conference-call-for-july-18-2019-300873691.html

SOURCE Alliance Data Systems Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
