Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alliance Data Systems Corporation    ADS

ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION

(ADS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Alliance Data : Schedules Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call For October 24, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 07:31am EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading global provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions, will host a conference call on Oct. 24, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's third-quarter 2019 results.

Alliance Data logo. (PRNewsFoto)

The conference call will be available via the Internet at www.alliancedata.com. Additionally, there will be several slides accompanying the webcast. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary software. Please contact AdvisIRy Partners by e-mail: adsirteam@advisiry.com with any questions.

About Alliance Data
Alliance Data is a leading global provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The Company creates and deploys customized solutions, enhancing the critical customer marketing experience; the result is measurably changing consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its clients create and increase customer loyalty through solutions that engage millions of customers each day across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. An S&P 500, FORTUNE 500 and FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Alliance Data consists of businesses that together employ over 10,000 associates at more than 50 locations worldwide.

Alliance Data's card services business is a provider of market-leading private label, co-brand, and business credit card programs. LoyaltyOne owns and operates the AIR MILES® Reward Program, Canada's most recognized loyalty program, and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty, a global provider of tailor-made loyalty programs for grocers. In July 2019 Alliance Data completed the sale of its Epsilon business to Publicis Groupe. More information about Alliance Data can be found at www.AllianceData.com.

Follow Alliance Data on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Contacts:
Alliance Data
Tiffany Louder – Investor Relations
214-494-3048
tiffany.louder@alliancedata.com

Shelley Whiddon – Media
214-494-3811
shelley.whiddon@alliancedata.com       

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliance-data-schedules-third-quarter-2019-earnings-conference-call-for-october-24-2019-300924897.html

SOURCE Alliance Data Systems Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP
07:31aALLIANCE DATA : Schedules Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call For Octobe..
PR
09/24ALLIANCE DATA : Named One Of The 2019 Best Workplaces For Women By Great Place T..
PU
09/16ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
09/16ALLIANCE DATA : Provides Card Services Performance Update For August 2019
PR
09/13ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financia..
AQ
09/03ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/27JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan May Sell AARP Credit Card Portfolio, Sources Sa..
DJ
08/27JPMorgan considers sale of $1 billion AARP credit-card portfolio - Bloomberg
RE
08/21ALLIANCE DATA : Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer
PR
08/16ALLIANCE DATA : Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender O..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group