Alliance Data : Schedules Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call For October 24, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading global provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions, will host a conference call on Oct. 24, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's third-quarter 2019 results.

The conference call will be available via the Internet at www.alliancedata.com. Additionally, there will be several slides accompanying the webcast. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary software. Please contact AdvisIRy Partners by e-mail: adsirteam@advisiry.com with any questions.

About Alliance Data

Alliance Data is a leading global provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The Company creates and deploys customized solutions, enhancing the critical customer marketing experience; the result is measurably changing consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its clients create and increase customer loyalty through solutions that engage millions of customers each day across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. An S&P 500, FORTUNE 500 and FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Alliance Data consists of businesses that together employ over 10,000 associates at more than 50 locations worldwide.

Alliance Data's card services business is a provider of market-leading private label, co-brand, and business credit card programs. LoyaltyOne owns and operates the AIR MILES® Reward Program, Canada's most recognized loyalty program, and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty, a global provider of tailor-made loyalty programs for grocers. In July 2019 Alliance Data completed the sale of its Epsilon business to Publicis Groupe. More information about Alliance Data can be found at www.AllianceData.com.

Follow Alliance Data on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Contacts:

Alliance Data

Tiffany Louder – Investor Relations

214-494-3048

tiffany.louder@alliancedata.com

Shelley Whiddon – Media

214-494-3811

shelley.whiddon@alliancedata.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliance-data-schedules-third-quarter-2019-earnings-conference-call-for-october-24-2019-300924897.html

SOURCE Alliance Data Systems Corporation