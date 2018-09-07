Log in
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION (ADS)
News

Alliance Data : To Participate At The Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

09/07/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading global provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions, today announced that Ed Heffernan, president and chief executive officer, will present at a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, NV on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.  

Alliance Data logo. (PRNewsFoto)

The presentation will take place at 10:20 a.m. PDT and will be broadcast live over the Internet at the following address: https://cc.talkpoint.com/deut001/091218a_as/?entity=56_GHJKPN3 or through the Company's website at www.alliancedata.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Alliance Data

Alliance Data® (NYSE: ADS) is a leading global provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The Company creates and deploys customized solutions, enhancing the critical customer marketing experience; the result is measurably changing consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its clients create and increase customer loyalty through solutions that engage millions of customers each day across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. An S&P 500, FORTUNE 500 and FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For company headquartered in Plano, Texas, Alliance Data consists of three businesses that together employ approximately 20,000 associates at more than 100 locations worldwide.

Alliance Data's card services business is a provider of market-leading private label, co-brand, and business credit card programs. Epsilon® is a leading provider of multichannel, data-driven technologies and marketing services, and also includes Conversant®, a leader in personalized digital marketing. LoyaltyOne® owns and operates the AIR MILES® Reward Program, Canada's most recognized loyalty program, and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty, a global provider of tailor-made loyalty programs for grocers.

Follow Alliance Data on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

CONTACT:   
Tiffany Louder
Investor Relations
Alliance Data
214-494-3048
tiffany.louder@alliancedata.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliance-data-to-participate-at-the-deutsche-bank-technology-conference-300708005.html

SOURCE Alliance Data Systems Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
