Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alliance Data Systems Corporation    ADS

ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION

(ADS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Alliance Data : To Participate At The William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 07:31am EDT

PLANO, Texas, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading global provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions, today announced that Ed Heffernan, president and chief executive officer, will present at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference at the Loews Chicago Hotel, Chicago, Ill. on Thursday, June 6, 2019.  

Alliance Data logo. (PRNewsFoto)

The presentation will take place at 1 p.m. EDT and will be broadcast live over the Internet at the following address: http://wsw.com/webcast/blair55/ads/ or through the Company's website at www.alliancedata.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Alliance Data

Alliance Data® (NYSE: ADS) is a leading global provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The Company creates and deploys customized solutions, enhancing the critical customer marketing experience; the result is measurably changing consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its clients create and increase customer loyalty through solutions that engage millions of customers each day across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. An S&P 500, FORTUNE 500 and FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For company headquartered in Plano, Texas, Alliance Data consists of three businesses that together employ approximately 20,000 associates at more than 100 locations worldwide.

Alliance Data's card services business is a provider of market-leading private label, co-brand, and business credit card programs. Epsilon® is a leading provider of multichannel, data-driven technologies and marketing services, and also includes Conversant®, a leader in personalized digital marketing. LoyaltyOne® owns and operates the AIR MILES® Reward Program, Canada's most recognized loyalty program, and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty, a global provider of tailor-made loyalty programs for grocers.

Follow Alliance Data on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

CONTACT:



Tiffany Louder                                                      


Investor Relations


Alliance Data


214-494-3048


tiffany.louder@alliancedata.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliance-data-to-participate-at-the-william-blair-39th-annual-growth-stock-conference-300858618.html

SOURCE Alliance Data Systems Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP
07:31aALLIANCE DATA : To Participate At The William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Con..
PR
05/23ALLIANCE DATA : Signs New Multi-Year Private Label Credit Services Agreement Wit..
PU
05/23ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
05/15ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
05/15ALLIANCE DATA : Provides Card Services Performance Update For April 2019
PR
05/13ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/06ALLIANCE DATA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
04/29ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregis..
AQ
04/29ALLIANCE DATA : Announces Share Exchange with ValueAct
PR
04/26Interpublic Says Health Care, Consumer-Goods, Financial Marketers Fueled Firs..
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About