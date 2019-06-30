Alliance Global : Plan PHP410 Billion Capital Expenditure From 2020 to 2024

By P.R. Venkat



Philippines Alliance Global Group Inc. (AGI.PH) is planning capital expenditure of 410 billion pesos (US$800 million) over the four years beginning in 2020.

Nearly 73% of the funds would be allocated to Megaworld Corp., AGI's property unit, which will be used to develop residential, commercial and hotels properties in the country, AGI said in a filing to the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Travellers International Hotel Group, an AGI unit which operates integrated resorts, will use nearly 15% of the money to develop its new resort.

