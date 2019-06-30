Log in
ALLIANCE GLOBAL GROUP, INC.

ALLIANCE GLOBAL GROUP, INC.

(AGI)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Alliance Global : Plan PHP410 Billion Capital Expenditure From 2020 to 2024

0
06/30/2019 | 09:56pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Philippines Alliance Global Group Inc. (AGI.PH) is planning capital expenditure of 410 billion pesos (US$800 million) over the four years beginning in 2020.

Nearly 73% of the funds would be allocated to Megaworld Corp., AGI's property unit, which will be used to develop residential, commercial and hotels properties in the country, AGI said in a filing to the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Travellers International Hotel Group, an AGI unit which operates integrated resorts, will use nearly 15% of the money to develop its new resort.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANCE GLOBAL GROUP, INC. End-of-day quote.
MEGAWORLD CORP End-of-day quote.
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2019 177 B
EBIT 2019 40 824 M
Net income 2019 17 924 M
Debt 2019 141 B
Yield 2019 0,65%
P/E ratio 2019 8,61
P/E ratio 2020 7,73
EV / Sales 2019 1,66x
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
Capitalization 154 B
Chart ALLIANCE GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alliance Global Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 18,5  PHP
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Andrew L. Tan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kingson Uy Siok Sian President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Chong Buan Lim Tan Chairman
Dina D. R. Inting Chief Financial Officer & Compliance Officer
Alejo L. Villanueva Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANCE GLOBAL GROUP, INC.3 006
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL32.15%127 056
SIEMENS AG0.00%101 120
3M COMPANY-9.03%99 918
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY37.38%91 568
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS19.04%49 130
