ALLIANCE GLOBAL GROUP, INC.

ALLIANCE GLOBAL GROUP, INC.

(AGI)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Alliance Global : Plans PHP2.5 Billion Share Buyback

0
09/17/2019 | 11:47pm EDT

By P.R.Venkat

Alliance Global Group Inc. (AGI.PH) is planning to buy back 2.5 billion Philippine pesos (US$48 million) of shares as it seeks to improve its stock's value.

The buyback will be undertaken over a period of 12 months and is also aimed at improving the company's earnings-per-share, Alliance Global said Wednesday.

Shares of Alliance Global have been falling in recent months, having lost nearly 19% in the past six months. The stock is up 0.3% at PHP12.60 at 0330 GMT.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Financials (PHP)
Sales 2019 177 B
EBIT 2019 39 051 M
Net income 2019 17 138 M
Debt 2019 149 B
Yield 2019 1,11%
P/E ratio 2019 7,43x
P/E ratio 2020 6,55x
EV / Sales2019 1,55x
EV / Sales2020 1,46x
Capitalization 125 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 16,57  PHP
Last Close Price 12,56  PHP
Spread / Highest target 61,9%
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Andrew L. Tan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kingson Uy Siok Sian President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Chong Buan Lim Tan Chairman
Dina D. R. Inting Chief Financial Officer & Compliance Officer
Alejo L. Villanueva Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANCE GLOBAL GROUP, INC.2 430
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL25.99%119 589
3M COMPANY-11.79%97 608
SIEMENS AG-0.38%84 058
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY23.65%81 860
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS24.30%50 718
