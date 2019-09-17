Alliance Global : Plans PHP2.5 Billion Share Buyback

By P.R.Venkat



Alliance Global Group Inc. (AGI.PH) is planning to buy back 2.5 billion Philippine pesos (US$48 million) of shares as it seeks to improve its stock's value.

The buyback will be undertaken over a period of 12 months and is also aimed at improving the company's earnings-per-share, Alliance Global said Wednesday.

Shares of Alliance Global have been falling in recent months, having lost nearly 19% in the past six months. The stock is up 0.3% at PHP12.60 at 0330 GMT.

