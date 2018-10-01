Alliance Growers Cannabis Biotech Complex Receives Final Board Approval from Regional Government

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2018) - Alliance Growers Corp. (CSE: ACG) (FWB: 1LA) (WKN: A2DFYX) (OTC: ALGWF) ("Alliance Growers" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that that its partner in the development of the Cannabis Biotech Complex, WFS Pharmagreen Inc. ("Pharmagreen"), received final board approval from the regional government to apply for the development permit for its Cannabis Biotech Tissue Culture Complex project. It was approved by way of the following resolution which was passed by the Fraser Valley Regional District Board on September 25th meeting:

"THAT the Fraser Valley Regional District Board approve the proposed Site-Specific Exemption to permit construction outside the Dewdney Dyke at 38482 Bell Rd be approved for a medical marijuana facility, as outlined in the Stirling Geoscience and Northwest Hydraulic Consultants geo-hazard reports dated May 15, 2018 and August 10, 2018"

Commenting on the stamp of approval from the regional government for the Cannabis Biotech Complex, Dennis Petke, President and CEO, stated, "Both Alliance and Pharmagreen have worked diligently together for the last two years to educate the cannabis investing community and others in the cannabis space as to the benefits and significance of starting new crops with tissue cultured plantlets to ensure consistency and quality of cannabis strains for medical purposes. The benefits are also clearly evident for "adult use" cannabis as it gives users confidence that the end-product is "as advertised". We are very pleased that the project has advanced through this approval process to complete another very significant milestone for the Company and its shareholders. This approval allows us to move forward to permit application and finalization of the design and engineering plans, as we move forward to starting our next stage which is land site preparation. We are extremely pleased to be moving both of the two most significant Alliance projects forward, thus increasing shareholder value."

About Alliance Growers Corp.

Alliance Growers is a Diversified Global Medical Cannabis Company driven by the Company's 'Four Pillars' Organization Plan — Cannabis Biotech Complex, Strategic ACMPR Investments, CBD Oil Supply and Distribution, and Research and Technology.

Alliance Growers is working with Pharmagreen Biotech Inc. advancing a new business partnership, to jointly develop and operate a 62,000-square foot facility, to be the first of its kind in Western Canada to house a DNA Botany lab, extraction facility and Tissue Culture Plantlet Production facility to service the Cannabis market and agriculture market in general. The Cannabis Biotech Complex's main facility is the Cannabis Biotech Centre which will grow Cannabis plantlets using proprietary tissue culture propagation, specifically utilizing the "Chibafreen Invitro Plant Production System", which allows for more tissue cultured plantlets to be produced in less space and less time.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, BioCannaTech Alliance is in the final expedited phase of Health Canada's "Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations" (ACMPR) approval for the production and sales of Medical Marijuana. BioCannaTech Inc. has a leased a 10,000 square foot facility in Mont-Royal, Québec with permits in place from the municipality to renovate the facility. Initial expansion plans include an adjacent 17,000 square foot facility, comprised of 15,000 square feet of growing space, and 2,000 square feet of existing offices and a full loading/shipping dock.

