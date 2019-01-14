Log in
ALLIANCE MINERAL ASSETS LTD (ALLI)

ALLIANCE MINERAL ASSETS LTD (ALLI)
Alliance Mineral Assets : Singapore's Alliance Minerals reframes lithium supply deal, looks for new partners

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Alliance Mineral Assets on Tuesday said it had restructured an agreement to supply lithium to a China-based chemicals maker instead of a Hong Kong trading house.

The Singapore-based company bought out its partner Tawana Resources late last year to streamline operations at the Bald Hill lithium mine in Western Australia.

Under the new structure, previous customer Hong Kong's Burwill Holdings has agreed to transfer its purchasing rights to chemicals maker Jiangxi Bao Jiang Lithium Industrial Ltd, in which it has a 50-percent stake with Jiangte Special Electric Motor Co.

Jiangte is increasing its lithium concentrate conversion capacity as it moves towards becoming a significant player in the downstream processing market in China, Alliance said.

Lithium can be used to produce batteries for electric vehicles, with demand expected to surge in coming years.

Exclusivity has been removed from the supply agreement which will allow Alliance to diversify its customer base, it said, as it seeks new customers to buy into future production.

It has raised its production guidance for the first-half of 2019 to between 65,000-80,000 dry metric tonnes (dmt) of lithium concentrate, from 55,000-60,000 dmt produced in the second-half of 2018.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANCE MINERAL ASSETS LTD -3.85% 0.25 End-of-day quote.0.00%
TAWANA RESOURCES NL 0.00% 2.35 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Andrew Calderwood Managing Director
Geoffrey William McNamara Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Barlow Turner Executive Director & Executive Director-Operations
Kian Guan Ong Independent Non-Executive Director
Ming Fai Chan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANCE MINERAL ASSETS LTD0.00%122
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%11 189
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD4.46%10 545
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP-3.75%8 657
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%7 465
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.3.31%4 868
