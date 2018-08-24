Log in
ALLIANCE MINING CORP (ALM)
End-of-day quote  - 08/23
0.04 CAD   +100.00%
ALLIANCE MINING : Retracts and Clarifies Disclosure
AQ
IIROC Trade Resumption - Alliance Mining Corp.
NE
ALLIANCE MINING : IIROC Trading Resumption - ALM
AQ
IIROC Trade Resumption - Alliance Mining Corp.

08/24/2018 | 08:15pm CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2018) - Trading resumes in:

Company:

Alliance Mining Corp.

TSX-V Symbol:

ALM

Resumption Time (ET):

14:45
 

 

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly listed company, usually in anticipation of a material news announcement by the company. Trading halts are issued based on the principle that all investors should have the same timely access to important company information. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

- 30 -

For further information: IIROC Inquiries 1-877-442-4322 (Option 3) - Please note that IIROC is not able to provide any additional information regarding a specific trading halt. Information is limited to general enquiries only.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Ross Anderson President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Scott Kent Chief Financial Officer & Director
Allan J. Beaton Independent Director
Antony John Claydon Manager-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANCE MINING CORP-11.11%0
BHP BILLITON PLC6.80%120 961
BHP BILLITON LIMITED9.84%120 961
RIO TINTO-7.12%83 052
RIO TINTO LIMITED-5.05%83 052
ANGLO AMERICAN-0.87%27 641
