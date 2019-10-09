Log in
ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC

(APH)
10/09 06:37:16 am
76.2 GBp   +0.53%
Alliance Pharma : Director's Dealing

10/09/2019 | 06:36am EDT

ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC

('Alliance' or the 'Group')

Director's Dealing

Alliance Pharma plc (AIM: APH), the international healthcare group, announces that it has received notice that on 7 October 2019, Peter Butterfield, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance, exercised unapproved share options over 3,137,546 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') under the Company's Share Option Plans. The average exercise price was 34.5 pence.

Following the exercise, on 7 October 2019, Mr Butterfield sold 2,791,546 Ordinary Shares at a price of 73.5 pence per share. Following these transactions, Mr Butterfield's total beneficial interest in the Group is 374,376 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.07 per cent. of the Group's issued share capital.

The 3,137,546 Ordinary Shares will be admitted to trading pursuant to an existing block listing, and will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Peter Butterfield

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800RYIWZA4Q5WPZ13

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

GB0031030819

b)

Nature of the transaction

a) Exercise of options

b) Sale of Ordinary Shares

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

a) 34.5 pence

b) 73.5 pence

a) 3,137,546

b) 2,791,546

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

- Aggregated total

a) 3,137,546 Ordinary Shares, weighted average exercise price of 34.5 pence per Ordinary Share.

b) 2,791,546 Ordinary Shares, sold at a price of 73.5 pence per Ordinary Share, totalling £2,051,786.31.

f)

Date of the transaction

7 October 2019

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM

For further information:

Alliance Pharma plc+ 44 (0)1249 466966

Peter Butterfield, Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Franklin, Chief Financial Officer

www.alliancepharma.co.uk

Buchanan+ 44 (0)20 7466 5000

Mark Court / Sophie Wills / Hannah Ratcliff

Numis Securities Limited + 44 (0)20 7260 1000

Nominated Adviser: Freddie Barnfield

Corporate Broking: James Black

Investec Bank plc

+ 44 (0) 20 7597 5970

Corporate Finance: Daniel Adams / Ed Thomas

Corporate Broking: Patrick Robb / Tejas Padalkar

Disclaimer

Alliance Pharma plc published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 10:35:09 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 144 M
EBIT 2019 37,0 M
Net income 2019 26,1 M
Debt 2019 69,9 M
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 15,5x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,22x
EV / Sales2020 2,91x
Capitalization 394 M
NameTitle
Peter Jonathan Butterfield Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David John Cook Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Martin Kidner Chief Scientific & Operations Officer
Andrew Timothy Franklin Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nigel Richard Clifford Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC13.13%481
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-6.44%20 702
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES-10.33%12 842
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-13.97%8 785
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP8.59%8 597
ZHEJIANG NHU CO LTD--.--%6 429
