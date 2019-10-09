Alliance Pharma : Director's Dealing

ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC

('Alliance' or the 'Group')

Director's Dealing

Alliance Pharma plc (AIM: APH), the international healthcare group, announces that it has received notice that on 7 October 2019, Peter Butterfield, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance, exercised unapproved share options over 3,137,546 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') under the Company's Share Option Plans. The average exercise price was 34.5 pence.

Following the exercise, on 7 October 2019, Mr Butterfield sold 2,791,546 Ordinary Shares at a price of 73.5 pence per share. Following these transactions, Mr Butterfield's total beneficial interest in the Group is 374,376 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.07 per cent. of the Group's issued share capital.

The 3,137,546 Ordinary Shares will be admitted to trading pursuant to an existing block listing, and will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter Butterfield 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800RYIWZA4Q5WPZ13 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each GB0031030819 b) Nature of the transaction a) Exercise of options b) Sale of Ordinary Shares c) Currency GBP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) a) 34.5 pence b) 73.5 pence a) 3,137,546 b) 2,791,546 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price - Aggregated total a) 3,137,546 Ordinary Shares, weighted average exercise price of 34.5 pence per Ordinary Share. b) 2,791,546 Ordinary Shares, sold at a price of 73.5 pence per Ordinary Share, totalling £2,051,786.31. f) Date of the transaction 7 October 2019 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

