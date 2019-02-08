Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. : Announces Redemption of Series A-1 Preferred Interests by Kodiak

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) today announced that its Series A-1 Preferred Interests ("Preferred Interests") in Kodiak Gas Services, LLC ("Kodiak") have been redeemed by Kodiak for an immediate cash payment of $135,000,000 (the "Purchase Price").

On July 19, 2017, Alliance Minerals, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ARLP, purchased $100 million of Preferred Interests from Kodiak, a privately-held company providing large-scale, high-utilization gas compression assets to customers operating primarily in the Permian Basin. This structured investment provided ARLP with quarterly distributions of cash or additional Preferred Interests. As of December 31, 2018, ARLP’s investment had increased to $122.1 million due to the distribution by Kodiak of additional paid-in-kind Preferred Interests.

ARLP was notified on January 26, 2019 that Kodiak intended to exercise its option to purchase the Preferred Interests and, on February 8, 2019, we received payment of the Purchase Price. As a result of this transaction, ARLP will record in the first quarter of 2019 income of $12.9 million, inclusive of an $11.5 million early redemption premium.

