ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P.

(ARLP)
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

07/17/2020 | 07:01am EDT

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) will report its second quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Monday, July 27, 2020. Alliance management will discuss these results during a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern that same day.

To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 506-1589 and request to be connected to the Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. earnings conference call. Canadian callers should dial (855) 669-9657 and all other International callers should dial (412) 317-5240 and request to be connected to the same call. Investors may also listen to the call via the “investor information” section of ARLP’s website at http://www.arlp.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for approximately one week. To access the audio replay, dial U.S. Toll Free (877) 344-7529; International Toll (412) 317-0088; Canada Toll Free (855) 669-9658 and request to be connected to replay access code 10146346.

About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

ARLP is a diversified natural resource company that generates income from coal production and oil and gas mineral interests located in strategic producing regions across the United States.

ARLP currently produces coal from seven mining complexes it operates in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia. ARLP also operates a coal loading terminal on the Ohio River at Mount Vernon, Indiana. ARLP markets its coal production to major domestic and international utilities and industrial users and is currently the second largest coal producer in the eastern United States.

ARLP generates royalty income from mineral interests it owns in premier oil and gas producing regions in the US, primarily the Permian, Anadarko, Williston and Appalachian basins.

In addition, ARLP also generates income from a variety of other sources.

News, unit prices and additional information about ARLP, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), are available at http://www.arlp.com. For more information, contact the investor relations department of ARLP at (918) 295-7674 or via e-mail at investorrelations@arlp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 293 M - -
Net income 2020 -214 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,88x
Yield 2020 12,6%
Capitalization 404 M 404 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 3 602
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,50 $
Last Close Price 3,18 $
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 104%
Spread / Lowest Target 88,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph W. Craft Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas M. Wynne Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian L. Cantrell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles R. Wesley Director & Executive Vice President
John Harris Robinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P.-70.61%404
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-18.92%42 847
GLENCORE PLC-22.75%30 289
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-15.13%10 582
COAL INDIA LIMITED-40.31%10 349
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-37.54%6 377
