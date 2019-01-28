Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. : Reports Annual Increases to Revenues, Net Income, EBITDA and Coal Production and Record Coal Sales Volumes; Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution 1.0% to $0.53 Per Unit; and Provides Initial 2019 Guidance
01/28/2019
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) today reported financial
and operating results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2018
(the "2018 Year" and "2018 Quarter", respectively).
For the 2018 Year, on the strength of record coal sales volumes and
higher coal sales prices, total revenues increased 11.5% to $2.0 billion
compared to the year ended December 31, 2017 (the "2017 Year"). Net
income attributable to ARLP increased 20.7% to $366.6 million for the
2018 Year, compared to $303.6 million for the 2017 Year. Net income
attributable to ARLP per basic and diluted limited partner unit was
$2.74 for the 2018 Year compared to $2.80 for the 2017 Year as higher
net income was offset by increased weighted-average common units
outstanding due to the issuance of additional common units pursuant to
the July 2017 Exchange Transaction. EBITDA increased 12.2% in the 2018
Year to $686.9 million compared to $612.1 million in the 2017 Year.
For the 2018 Quarter, $40.5 million of non-cash asset impairment charges
negatively impacted earnings. Absent these charges (discussed in more
detail below), the 2018 Quarter financial results compared favorably to
both the quarter ended December 31, 2017 (the "2017 Quarter") and the
quarter ended September 30, 2018 (the "Sequential Quarter"). Increased
coal sales volumes and prices in the 2018 Quarter led ARLP's revenues
higher by 10.1% to $531.8 million compared to $483.2 million for the
2017 Quarter. The asset impairment charges contributed to a 31.6%
decrease in net income attributable to ARLP for the 2018 Quarter to
$50.8 million, or $0.38 per basic and diluted limited partner unit,
compared to $74.2 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted limited
partner unit, for the 2017 Quarter. EBITDA also decreased 14.7% to
$136.4 million in the 2018 Quarter compared to $159.8 million for the
2017 Quarter.
(For a definition of EBITDA and related reconciliation to comparable
GAAP financial measures, please see the end of this release. For actual
and pro forma earnings per basic and diluted limited partner unit
reflecting the Simplification and Exchange Transactions as if the
transactions had occurred on January 1, 2017, please see the end of this
release.)
ARLP’s comparative results for 2018 and 2017 were impacted by the
following items:
2018 results include an $80.0 million settlement gain recorded in
March 2018 upon resolution of litigation related to a coal supply
agreement and $40.5 million of non-cash impairment charges in the 2018
Quarter comprised of (i) a $34.3 million impairment related to an
uncertain mine life at our Dotiki mine and (ii) a $6.2 million
impairment of certain coal reserves in Illinois.
2017 results include an $8.1 million debt extinguishment loss related
to ARLP's early repayment of its Series B Senior Notes in May 2017.
Excluding these items, Adjusted net income attributable to ARLP
increased 4.9% to $327.1 million for the 2018 Year, compared to $311.8
million for the 2017 Year, and Adjusted EBITDA for the 2018 Year
increased 4.4% to $647.4 million, compared to $620.3 million for the
2017 Year. Comparing the 2018 Quarter to the 2017 Quarter, Adjusted net
income attributable to ARLP increased 22.9% to $91.3 million and
Adjusted EBITDA increased 10.7% to $176.8 million. ARLP’s Adjusted net
income attributable to ARLP and Adjusted EBITDA for the 2018 Quarter
also increased compared to the Sequential Quarter by 23.9% and 15.0%,
respectively. (For definitions of Adjusted net income attributable to
ARLP and Adjusted EBITDA and related reconciliations to comparable GAAP
financial measures, please see the end of this release.)
ARLP also announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner
(the "Board") increased the cash distribution to unitholders for the
2018 Quarter to $0.53 per unit (an annualized rate of $2.12 per unit),
payable on February 14, 2019 to all unitholders of record as of the
close of trading on February 7, 2019. The announced distribution
represents a 3.9% increase over the cash distribution of $0.51 per unit
for the 2017 Quarter and a 1.0% increase over the cash distribution of
$0.525 per unit for the Sequential Quarter.
Commenting on the year, Joseph W. Craft III, Chairman, President and
Chief Executive Officer, said, "ARLP entered 2018 with expectations for
strong operating and financial results and continued execution on its
strategic objective to generate future growth in cash flow. Our
performance certainly met those expectations. Capitalizing on positive
fundamentals in the domestic and international coal markets in 2018, we
grew our production by 7.1%, delivered record coal sales volumes,
improved coal sales price realizations and posted higher year-over-year
revenues, net income and EBITDA."
Mr. Craft added, "ARLP’s exceptional performance generated strong cash
flow in 2018 and supported meaningful return of cash to unitholders.
During 2018, the Board elected to increase distributions per unit 3.9%
and ARLP repurchased approximately 3.7 million units for approximately
$70.6 million in open market transactions."
Consolidated Financial Results
Year Ended December 31, 2018 Compared to Year Ended December 31, 2017
Coal sales revenues increased by 7.8% to $1.84 billion for the 2018 Year
compared to $1.71 billion for the 2017 Year due primarily to record coal
sales volumes. For the 2018 Year, the re-opening of the Gibson North
mine and adding a continuous mining unit at our River View mine helped
drive total coal sales volumes up 6.9% to 40.4 million tons and
production volumes higher by 7.1% to 40.3 million tons compared to the
2017 Year. Transportation revenues and expenses increased to $112.4
million in the 2018 Year from $41.7 million in the 2017 Year primarily
due to increased coal shipments to the international markets.
Increased coal sales volumes in the 2018 Year also led operating
expenses higher to $1.21 billion, an increase of 10.6% compared to $1.09
billion for the 2017 Year. Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton
increased 3.8% to $29.98 primarily as a result of difficult mining
conditions encountered at several mines, higher roof support expense and
additional longwall move days in the 2018 Year. Compared to the 2017
Year, depreciation, depletion and amortization increased 4.2% to $280.2
million in the 2018 Year as a result of the previously discussed
increase in coal sales volumes.
Increased earnings from our investments in oil and gas mineral interests
led equity method investment income higher by $8.3 million in the 2018
Year compared to the 2017 Year. Equity securities income increased $9.3
million to $15.7 million in the 2018 Year compared to $6.4 million for
the 2017 Year due to increased distributions from our preferred
investment in gas compression services.
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Compared to Three Months Ended
December 31, 2017
Coal sales revenues for the 2018 Quarter increased 6.6% to $484.9
million, compared to $454.9 million for the 2017 Quarter, due to
increased coal sales volumes and prices. Coal sales volumes of 10.5
million tons were 3.6% higher than the 2017 Quarter, primarily
reflecting increased export volumes from our Gibson South mine and
increased volumes resulting from the resumption of operations in the
second quarter of 2018 at our Gibson North mine. Coal sales prices
increased 2.9% to $46.34 per ton sold for the 2018 Quarter, compared to
$45.03 per ton sold for the 2017 Quarter, primarily as a result of
higher price realizations from our Appalachian mines. Transportation
revenues and expenses increased to $36.4 million in the 2018 Quarter
from $16.8 million in the 2017 Quarter primarily due to increased export
shipments.
Compared to the 2017 Quarter, operating expenses increased 4.5% to
$310.9 million, resulting from increased coal sales volumes. Segment
Adjusted EBITDA Expense of $29.75 per ton in the 2018 Quarter was
comparable to $29.48 per ton in the 2017 Quarter. (For a definition of
Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton and related reconciliation to
comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the end of this release.)
General and administrative expenses increased $3.0 million to $18.8
million in the 2018 Quarter, primarily due to higher incentive
compensation expenses. Equity method investment income was $7.6 million
in the 2018 Quarter compared to $3.4 million in the 2017 Quarter due to
increased income from our investments in oil and gas minerals.
Regional Results and Analysis
% Change
2018 Fourth
2017 Fourth
Quarter /
2018 Third
% Change
(in millions, except per ton data)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Sequential
Illinois Basin
Tons sold
7.981
7.391
8.0
%
7.246
10.1
%
Coal sales price per ton (1)
$
40.26
$
39.13
2.9
%
$
39.92
0.9
%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton (2)
$
26.16
$
24.93
4.9
%
$
27.41
(4.6
)
%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$
112.9
$
105.5
7.0
%
$
90.7
24.5
%
Appalachia
Tons sold
2.483
2.712
(8.4
)
%
2.825
(12.1
)
%
Coal sales price per ton (1)
$
64.03
$
60.12
6.5
%
$
59.60
7.4
%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton (2)
$
38.98
$
40.39
(3.5
)
%
$
37.31
4.5
%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$
62.9
$
54.7
15.0
%
$
63.7
(1.3
)
%
Total (3)
Tons sold
10.464
10.103
3.6
%
10.071
3.9
%
Coal sales price per ton (1)
$
46.34
$
45.03
2.9
%
$
45.71
1.4
%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton (2)
$
29.75
$
29.48
0.9
%
$
30.70
(3.1
)
%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$
195.6
$
175.6
11.4
%
$
169.6
15.3
%
_______________________________
(1)
Sales price per ton is defined as total coal sales divided by total
tons sold.
(2)
For definitions of Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton and
Segment Adjusted EBITDA and related reconciliations to comparable
GAAP financial measures, please see the end of this release.
(3)
Total reflects consolidated results, which include other and
corporate and eliminations in addition to the Illinois Basin and
Appalachia segments highlighted above.
The resumption of operations at our Gibson North mine in the 2018 second
quarter and strong sales performance at our Gibson South and River View
mines drove Illinois Basin coal sales volumes in the 2018 Quarter higher
by 8.0% to 8.0 million tons compared to the 2017 Quarter. Appalachia
coal sales volumes decreased 8.4% compared to the 2017 Quarter due to
lower sales volumes from our MC Mining and Mettiki mines. Tons sold
increased sequentially by 10.1% in the Illinois Basin primarily due to
increased coal sales volumes at our Gibson North, Hamilton and River
View mines in the 2018 Quarter as well as a longwall move during the
Sequential Quarter at our Hamilton mine. In Appalachia, coal sales
volumes decreased 12.1% compared to the Sequential Quarter primarily due
to reduced recoveries and fewer longwall unit shifts at our Tunnel Ridge
mine in the 2018 Quarter. ARLP ended the 2018 Quarter with total coal
inventory of approximately 600,000 tons, a reduction of approximately
100,000 tons and 300,000 tons compared to the end of the 2017 and
Sequential Quarters, respectively.
Illinois Basin coal sales price per ton sold in the 2018 Quarter
increased 2.9% due to improved domestic market conditions and higher
export sales prices compared to the 2017 Quarter. In Appalachia,
increased export sales prices for metallurgical coal at our Mettiki mine
and improved prices at our MC Mining and Tunnel Ridge mines led coal
sales prices higher by 6.5% and 7.4% per ton sold in the 2018 Quarter
compared to the 2017 and Sequential Quarters, respectively.
In the Illinois Basin, Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton increased
4.9% compared to the 2017 Quarter primarily due to reduced recoveries at
our Hamilton and River View mines. Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per
ton in Appalachia decreased 3.5% compared to the 2017 Quarter reflecting
increased recoveries and lower selling expenses at Tunnel Ridge during
the 2018 Quarter. Compared to the Sequential Quarter, Segment Adjusted
EBITDA Expense per ton decreased 4.6% in the Illinois Basin resulting
primarily from increased production and improved productivity at our
Hamilton mine in the 2018 Quarter following a longwall move and
difficult mining conditions encountered at the mine during the
Sequential Quarter. In Appalachia, Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per
ton increased 4.5% compared to the Sequential Quarter primarily due to
decreased production and reduced recoveries at our Tunnel Ridge mine in
the 2018 Quarter.
Market Update and Outlook
"ARLP anticipates its strong operating and financial performance will
continue in 2019," said Mr. Craft. "Current domestic coal market
fundamentals are favorable as cold weather across much of the eastern
U.S. has increased coal burn and reduced utility stockpiles in ARLP’s
markets. Customers in our markets have been actively securing tons and
our strategically located, low-cost operations have allowed ARLP to
expand its domestic coal contract book. With positive international coal
market fundamentals intact, ARLP has already secured commitments to
export approximately 8.0 million tons this year. Realizing the full year
benefits of the production units added in 2018, ARLP is expecting 2019
coal production and sales volumes to increase by approximately 10.0%
each at the midpoint of our 2019 guidance. Increased volumes along with
continued strong cost performance by our mines and a stable price
environment are expected to drive solid results from ARLP’s coal
operations in 2019."
Mr. Craft continued, "We also expect ARLP’s financial results from our
oil and gas activities will increase meaningfully in 2019 and the years
ahead. With ARLP’s recent mineral interests acquisition, the EBITDA
contribution in 2019 from oil and gas royalties is currently estimated
in a range of $37.0 to $47.0 million. Strong performance from our coal
operations and increasing contributions from ARLP’s oil and gas royalty
platform are expected to generate healthy distributable cash flow to
support our continuing goal of increasing quarterly distributions for
the foreseeable future."
For 2019, ARLP is providing the following full-year guidance for its
operating and investment activities:
2019 Full Year Guidance
Coal
Volumes (Million Short Tons)
Illinois Basin Production
32.8 — 33.8
Appalachia Production
10.7 — 11.2
Total Coal Production
43.5 — 45.0
Illinois Basin Sales Tons
32.9 — 33.9
Appalachia Sales Tons
10.6 — 11.1
Total Sales Tons
43.5 — 45.0
Committed & Priced Sales Tons
2019 — Domestic
28.8
2019 — Export
8.0
2020 — Domestic
18.0
2020 — Exports
—
Per Ton Estimates
Coal Sales Price per ton sold (1)
~ $44.75 — $45.25
Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton sold (2)
~ $28.20 — $29.15
Segment Adjusted EBITDA per ton sold (2)
~ $17.25 — $17.45
Oil & Gas Royalty
Net Average Daily Production (Boe/d) (3)
3,400 — 3,600
Percentage Oil
~ 59.0%
Production and Ad Valorem Taxes (% of Revenue)
~6.1%
Consolidated
Revenues (Excluding Transportation Revenues)
$2.04 — $2.14 billion
EBITDA (4) Consolidated — excluding AllDale Gain (5)
$720.0 — $760.0 million
• EBITDA (4) contribution from Oil & Gas Royalty (6) — excluding
AllDale Gain (5)
$37.0 — $47.0 million
Net Income Attributable to ARLP
$505.5 — $545.5 million
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
$305.0 — $330.0 million
Capital Expenditures and Investments (7)
$360.0 — $400.0 million
(1)
Sales price per ton is defined as total coal sales divided by total
tons sold.
(2)
For definitions of Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton and
Segment Adjusted EBITDA and related reconciliations to comparable
GAAP financial measures, please see the end of this release. For
2019, estimated Segment Adjusted EBITDA per ton excludes estimated
EBITDA related to oil and gas royalties.
(3)
Barrel of oil equivalent ("Boe") calculated on a 6:1 basis (6,000
cubic feet of natural gas to 1 barrel of oil).
(4)
For a definition of EBITDA and related reconciliations to comparable
GAAP financial measures, please see the end of this release.
(5)
In the first quarter of 2019, ARLP anticipates recording a non-cash
gain of $145.0 to $155.0 million to reflect the fair value of its
previous investments in the AllDale partnerships.
(6)
The estimated EBITDA contribution from oil and gas royalties is
subject to a number of factors including estimated drilling activity
and estimated oil and gas production volumes and price realizations,
each of which is subject to change.
(7)
Capital expenditures in 2019 are primarily related to maintenance
capital expenditures for ARLP’s coal operations, including $40.0 -
$45.0 million for development of the Excel Mine No. 5, as well as
$40.0 - $ 45.0 million of growth capital to support increased
production at our River View and Gibson South mines. Considering its
current five-year planning horizon, ARLP is estimating total average
maintenance capital expenditures for its coal operations of
approximately $5.57 per ton produced for long-term distribution
planning purposes.
About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.
ARLP is a diversified natural resource company that generates income
from coal production and oil and gas mineral interests located in
strategic producing regions across the United States.
ARLP currently produces coal from eight mining complexes it operates in
Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia. ARLP also
operates a coal loading terminal on the Ohio River at Mount Vernon,
Indiana. ARLP markets its coal production to major domestic and
international utilities and industrial users and is currently the second
largest coal producer in the eastern United States.
ARLP generates royalty income from mineral interests it owns in premier
oil and gas producing regions in the United States, primarily the
Anadarko, Permian, Williston and Appalachian basins.
ARLP also generates income from a variety of other sources, including
investments in gas compression services.
News, unit prices and additional information about ARLP, including
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), are
available at http://www.arlp.com.
For more information, contact the investor relations department of ARLP
at (918) 295-7674 or via e-mail at investorrelations@arlp.com.
ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND OPERATING DATA
(In thousands, except unit and per unit data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Tons Sold
10,464
10,103
40,421
37,824
Tons Produced
10,196
9,398
40,266
37,609
SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES:
Coal sales
$
484,943
$
454,946
$
1,844,808
$
1,711,114
Transportation revenues
36,371
16,767
112,385
41,700
Other sales and operating revenues
10,526
11,518
45,664
43,406
Total revenues
531,840
483,231
2,002,857
1,796,220
EXPENSES:
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation, depletion and
amortization)
310,870
297,427
1,207,713
1,091,855
Transportation expenses
36,371
16,767
112,385
41,700
Outside coal purchases
24
—
1,466
—
General and administrative
18,785
15,778
68,298
61,760
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
76,031
74,872
280,225
268,981
Settlement gain
—
—
(80,000
)
—
Asset impairment
40,483
—
40,483
—
Total operating expenses
482,564
404,844
1,630,570
1,464,296
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
49,276
78,387
372,287
331,924
Interest expense, net
(9,565
)
(10,481
)
(40,218
)
(39,385
)
Interest income
38
12
159
94
Equity method investment income
7,634
3,446
22,189
13,860
Equity securities income
4,129
3,598
15,696
6,398
Debt extinguishment loss
—
—
—
(8,148
)
Other expense
(420
)
(376
)
(2,621
)
(332
)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
51,092
74,586
367,492
304,411
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
24
213
22
210
NET INCOME
51,068
74,373
367,470
304,201
LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
(295
)
(138
)
(866
)
(563
)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P. ("NET
INCOME OF ARLP")
$
50,773
$
74,235
$
366,604
$
303,638
GENERAL PARTNERS' INTEREST IN NET INCOME OF ARLP
$
—
$
542
$
1,560
$
21,904
LIMITED PARTNERS' INTEREST IN NET INCOME OF ARLP
$
50,773
$
73,693
$
365,044
$
281,734
BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME OF ARLP PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT
$
0.38
$
0.55
$
2.74
$
2.80
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF UNITS OUTSTANDING – BASIC AND DILUTED
129,771,010
130,704,217
130,758,169
98,707,696
ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except unit data)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
2018
2017
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
244,150
$
6,756
Trade receivables
174,914
181,671
Other receivables
395
146
Due from affiliates
17
165
Inventories, net
59,206
60,275
Advance royalties, net
1,274
4,510
Prepaid expenses and other assets
20,730
28,117
Total current assets
500,686
281,640
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT:
Property, plant and equipment, at cost
2,925,808
2,934,188
Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
Limited Partners - Common Unitholders 128,095,511 and 130,704,217
units outstanding, respectively
1,229,268
1,183,219
General Partner's interest
—
14,859
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(46,871
)
(51,940
)
Total ARLP Partners' Capital
1,182,397
1,146,138
Noncontrolling interest
5,290
5,348
Total Partners' Capital
1,187,687
1,151,486
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL
$
2,394,748
$
2,219,371
ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
$
694,345
$
556,116
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Property, plant and equipment:
Capital expenditures
(233,480
)
(145,088
)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(1,051
)
7,404
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
2,409
2,139
Contributions to equity method investments
(15,600
)
(20,688
)
Purchase of equity security
—
(100,000
)
Distributions received from investments in excess of cumulative
earnings
2,473
11,462
Net cash used in investing activities
(245,249
)
(244,771
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Borrowings under securitization facility
304,600
100,000
Payments under securitization facility
(285,000
)
(127,600
)
Payments on term loan
—
(50,000
)
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities
245,000
215,486
Payments under revolving credit facilities
(100,000
)
(440,486
)
Borrowings under long-term debt
—
400,000
Payment on long-term debt
—
(145,000
)
Payments on capital lease obligations
(29,353
)
(27,071
)
Payment of debt issuance costs
—
(16,487
)
Payment for debt extinguishment
—
(8,148
)
Payments for purchases of units under unit repurchase program
(70,604
)
—
Contributions to consolidated company from affiliate noncontrolling
interest
—
251
Net settlement of withholding taxes on issuance of units in deferred
compensation plans
(2,081
)
(2,988
)
Cash contributions by General Partners
41
1,105
Cash contribution by affiliated entity
2,142
—
Cash obtained in Simplification Transactions
1,139
—
Distributions paid to Partners
(275,902
)
(240,812
)
Other
(1,684
)
(2,621
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(211,702
)
(344,371
)
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
237,394
(33,026
)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
6,756
39,782
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
$
244,150
$
6,756
Reconciliation of GAAP "net income attributable
to ARLP" to non-GAAP "Adjusted net income attributable to ARLP" (in
thousands).
Adjusted net income is defined as net income attributable to ARLP
modified for certain items that may not reflect the trend of future
results, such as settlement gains, asset impairments and debt
extinguishment losses.
Adjusted net income attributable to ARLP should not be considered as an
alternative to net income attributable to ARLP or any other measure of
financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net
income attributable to ARLP excludes certain items that management
believes affect the comparability of our operating results. This
adjusted financial measure is used by our management and external users
of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks,
research analysts and others, to assess:
our operational trends and performance relative to other coal
companies;
the comparability of our performance to earnings estimates provided by
security analysts; and
our performance excluding items which are generally nonrecurring in
nature or whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated.
We believe Adjusted net income attributable to ARLP is a useful measure
for investors because it further demonstrates our financial performance
without regard to items that may not reflect the trend of future results.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
2018
Net income attributable to ARLP
$
50,773
$
74,235
$
366,604
$
303,638
$
73,733
Settlement gain
—
—
(80,000
)
—
—
Debt extinguishment loss
—
—
—
8,148
—
Asset impairment
40,483
—
40,483
—
—
Adjusted net income attributable to ARLP
$
91,256
$
74,235
$
327,087
$
311,786
$
73,733
Reconciliation of GAAP "net income attributable
to ARLP" to non-GAAP "EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Distributable Cash
Flow" (in thousands).
EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to ARLP before net interest
expense, income taxes and depreciation, depletion and amortization and
Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA modified for certain items that may not
reflect the trend of future results, such as settlement gains, asset
impairments and debt extinguishment losses. Distributable cash flow
("DCF") is defined as Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest expense (before
capitalized interest), interest income, income taxes and estimated
maintenance capital expenditures. Distribution coverage ratio ("DCR") is
defined as DCF divided by distributions paid to partners.
Management believes that the presentation of such additional financial
measures provides useful information to investors regarding our
performance and results of operations because these measures, when used
in conjunction with related GAAP financial measures, (i) provide
additional information about our core operating performance and ability
to generate and distribute cash flow, (ii) provide investors with the
financial analytical framework upon which management bases financial,
operational, compensation and planning decisions and (iii) present
measurements that investors, rating agencies and debt holders have
indicated are useful in assessing us and our results of operations.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, DCF and DCR should not be considered as
alternatives to net income attributable to ARLP, net income, income from
operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of
financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA,
Adjusted EBITDA and DCF are not intended to represent cash flow and do
not represent the measure of cash available for distribution. Our method
of computing EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, DCF and DCR may not be the same
method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies, or
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, DCF and DCR may be computed differently by us
in different contexts (i.e. public reporting versus computation under
financing agreements).
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
2018
2019E Midpoint
Net income attributable to ARLP
$
50,773
$
74,235
$
366,604
$
303,638
$
73,733
$
525,500
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
76,031
74,872
280,225
268,981
70,196
317,500
Interest expense, net
9,942
10,666
41,365
39,842
10,138
45,500
Capitalized interest
(415
)
(197
)
(1,306
)
(551
)
(330
)
—
Income tax expense
24
213
22
210
5
1,500
EBITDA
136,355
159,789
686,910
612,120
153,742
890,000
Gain on AllDale transaction
—
—
—
—
—
(150,000
)
Settlement gain
—
—
(80,000
)
—
—
—
Debt extinguishment loss
—
—
—
8,148
—
—
Asset impairment
40,483
—
40,483
—
—
—
Adjusted EBITDA
176,838
159,789
647,393
620,268
153,742
740,000
Interest expense, net
(9,942
)
(10,666
)
(41,365
)
(39,842
)
(10,138
)
(45,500
)
Income tax expense
(24
)
(213
)
(22
)
(210
)
(5
)
(1,500
)
Estimated maintenance capital expenditures (1)
(48,126
)
(39,941
)
(190,056
)
(159,838
)
(46,605
)
(246,500
)
Distributable Cash Flow
$
118,746
$
108,969
$
415,950
$
420,378
$
96,994
$
446,500
Distributions paid to partners
$
69,220
$
67,528
$
275,902
$
240,812
$
69,239
$
277,700
Distribution Coverage Ratio
1.72
1.61
1.51
1.75
1.40
1.61
_______________
(1)
Our maintenance capital expenditures are those capital expenditures
required to maintain, over the long-term, the operating capacity of
our capital assets. We estimate maintenance capital expenditures on
an annual basis based upon a five-year planning horizon. For the
2019 planning horizon, average annual estimated maintenance capital
expenditures are assumed to be $5.57 per ton produced compared to
the estimated $4.72 per ton produced in 2018. Reflecting the timing
of rebuild schedules, major infrastructure projects and extension
capital, we are currently estimating actual maintenance capital
expenditures in 2019 of approximately $7.43 per ton produced. Our
actual maintenance capital expenditures fluctuate depending on
various factors, including maintenance schedules and timing of
capital projects, among others. We annually disclose our actual
maintenance capital expenditures in our Form 10-K filed with the SEC.
Reconciliation of GAAP "Operating Expenses" to
non-GAAP "Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton" and Reconciliation of
non-GAAP "Adjusted EBITDA" to "Segment Adjusted EBITDA" and "Segment
Adjusted EBITDA per ton" (in thousands, except per ton data).
Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton includes operating expenses,
coal purchases and other expense divided by tons sold. Transportation
expenses are excluded as these expenses are passed through to our
customers and, consequently, we do not realize any margin on
transportation revenues. Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense is used as a
supplemental financial measure by our management to assess the operating
performance of our segments. Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense is a key
component of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in addition to coal sales and
other sales and operating revenues. The exclusion of corporate general
and administrative expenses from Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense allows
management to focus solely on the evaluation of segment operating
performance as it primarily relates to our operating expenses.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
2018
Operating expense (1)
$
310,870
$
297,427
$
1,207,713
$
1,091,855
$
308,404
Outside coal purchases
24
—
1,466
—
—
Other expense (1)
420
376
2,621
332
812
Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense
$
311,314
$
297,803
$
1,211,800
$
1,092,187
$
309,216
Divided by tons sold
10,464
10,103
40,421
37,824
10,071
Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton
$
29.75
$
29.48
$
29.98
$
28.88
$
30.70
_______________
(1)
Operating expenses and other expense for the 2017 Quarter and 2017
Year have been recast to reflect the reclass of the non-service
components of net benefit cost previously included in operating
expense now being presented within other expense in accordance with
new generally accepted accounting principles effective in 2018.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA per ton is defined as net income attributable to
ARLP before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion
and amortization, general and administrative expenses, settlement gain,
debt extinguishment loss and asset impairment divided by tons sold.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA removes the impact of general and administrative
expenses from Adjusted EBITDA (discussed above) to allow management to
focus solely on the evaluation of segment operating performance.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
2018
Adjusted EBITDA (See reconciliation to GAAP above)
$
176,838
$
159,789
$
647,393
$
620,268
$
153,742
General and administrative
18,785
15,778
68,298
61,760
15,836
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
$
195,623
$
175,567
$
715,691
$
682,028
$
169,578
Divided by tons sold
10,464
10,103
40,421
37,824
10,071
Segment Adjusted EBITDA per ton
$
18.69
$
17.38
$
17.71
$
18.03
$
16.84
Actual basic and diluted earnings per limited
partner unit and pro forma earnings per basic and diluted limited
partner unit
Below is the actual basic and diluted earnings per limited partner unit
as well as pro forma basic and diluted earnings per limited partner unit
for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, as if
the Simplification and Exchange Transactions had occurred on January 1,
2017. For a detailed reconciliation of actual and pro forma net income
of ARLP to actual and pro forma basic and diluted earnings per limited
partner unit, please see our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2018 expected to be filed on or about February 22, 2019.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Actual
(in thousands, except per unit data)
Net income of ARLP available to limited partners
$
49,472
$
72,449
$
358,289
$
276,369
Weighted-average limited partner units outstanding – basic and
diluted
129,771
130,704
130,758
98,708
Basic and diluted net income of ARLP per limited partner unit
$
0.38
$
0.55
$
2.74
$
2.80
Pro forma
Pro forma net income of ARLP available to limited partners
$
49,472
$
72,507
$
358,598
$
296,676
Pro forma weighted-average limited partner units outstanding – basic
and diluted
129,771
132,048
131,310
132,024
Pro forma basic and diluted net income of ARLP per limited partner
unit