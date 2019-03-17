Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Alliance Resources Limited    AGS   AU000000AGS2

ALLIANCE RESOURCES LIMITED

(AGS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alliance Resources : Announcement of Entitlement Offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 06:39pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

18 March 2019

ASX RELEASE

Alliance Resources Limited to raise up to $4.95 million in non-renouncement rights issue

Alliance Resources Limited ACN 063 293 336 (ASX:AGS) (Company) is pleased to announce a partially underwritten non-renounceable rights issue entitling shareholders to subscribe for one new share for every two shares held on the record date of 21 March 2019 (Record Date) at an issue price of $0.095 per share to raise up to approximately $4.95 million (before costs) (Entitlement Offer). The Entitlement Offer is partially underwritten to $4 million by Patersons Securities Limited (Patersons).

The issue price of $0.095 per share represents a 0% discount to the closing price on 13 March 2019, and a 9.2% discount to the 30 trading day volume weighted average price up to and including 13 March 2019.

The funds raised from the Entitlement Offer will be applied to RC drilling and diamond drilling for exploration, infill and metallurgical/geotechnical purposes, aircore drilling for sterilization purposes for potential waste dumps and processing plant, metallurgical testwork, feasibility study, offer expenses and working capital.

Eligible shareholders

Existing shareholders with a registered address in Australia and New Zealand (Eligible Shareholders) will have the opportunity to participate in the Entitlement Offer. The Entitlement Offer will be made to registered Eligible Shareholders at 7.00pm (Melbourne time) on the Record Date (being 21 March 2019).

If the Entitlement Offer is fully subscribed, approximately 52.1 million New Shares (subject to rounding and assuming no options are exercised before the Record Date) will be issued.

Indicative timetable

An indicative timetable of key dates in relation to the Entitlement Offer is as follows:

Event

Date - 2019

1.

Lodgment of Offer Document with ASX

Monday, 18 March

2.

Notice of Entitlement Offer sent to option holders

Monday, 18 March

3.

Notice of Entitlement Offer sent to Eligible Shareholders

Tuesday, 19 March

4.

Ex-date

Wednesday, 20 March

Suite 3, 51-55 City Road

Southbank, VIC, 3006

P +61 3 9697 9090 F +61 3 9697 9091info@allianceresources.com.auwww.allianceresources.com.au

ABN 38 063 293 336

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Event

Date - 2019

5.

Record Date

Thursday, 21 March

6.

Entitlement Offer Opening Date

Tuesday, 26 March

7.

Entitlement Offer Closing Date

Tuesday, 9 April

8.

New Shares quoted on a deferred settlement basis

Wednesday, 10 April

9.

Notification of shortfall

Friday, 12 April

10.

Allotment and issue of New Shares

Tuesday, 16 April

The above table is indicative only and all dates may be subject to change. Subject to the ASX Listing Rules and the underwriting agreement with Patersons, the Company's directors reserve the right to extend the Closing Date for the Entitlement Offer at their discretion. Should this occur, the extension would have a consequential effect on the anticipated date of issue of the New Shares.

The Entitlement Offer is being made without a prospectus pursuant to section 708AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). The Offer Document will be lodged with the ASX on 18 March 2019. The Offer Document, which includes a personalised application form, will be sent to Eligible Shareholders on 26 March 2019. Eligible Shareholders should consider the Offer Document carefully before deciding whether to participate in the Entitlement Offer.

If you have any questions, you should seek advice from your stockbroker, accountant or other independent and appropriately licenced professional adviser. For further information about the Entitlement Offer you can call the Company on +61 3 9697 9090 at any time between 8:30am and 5:00pm (AEDT), Monday to Friday.

Steve Johnston

Peter Taylor

Managing Director

Investor Relations

T: +61 3 9697 9090

T: 0412 036 231

E: info@allianceresources.com.au

E: peter@nwrcommunications.com.au

About Alliance

Alliance Resources Limited is an Australian gold and base metals exploration company with projects in South Australia and Western Australia.

The Company's flagship project is the Wilcherry Project located within the southern part of the Gawler

Craton in the northern Eyre Peninsula of South Australia.

Suite 3, 51-55 City Road

Southbank, VIC, 3006

P +61 3 9697 9090 F +61 3 9697 9091info@allianceresources.com.auwww.allianceresources.com.au

ABN 38 063 293 336

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

On 6 September 2018, Alliance announced a maiden Mineral Resources estimate for the Weednanna Gold Deposit (2018 MRE), as follows:

Classification

Tonnes

Grade (g/t gold)

Gold (Ounces)

Indicated

590,000

4.6

88,000

Inferred

507,000

5.7

93,000

Total

1,097,000

5.1

181,000

The reported Mineral Resource is that proportion of gold contained within $2,000 AUD pit shells (>0.5 g/t gold) and >2.0 g/t gold underground potential.

Alliance has engaged consulting firm Mining One to manage a Scoping Study level assessment into the commercial viability of establishing a standalone mining and processing operation at the Weednanna Gold Deposit, based on the 2018 MRE. The study is anticipated to be completed during March 2019.

Suite 3, 51-55 City Road

Southbank, VIC, 3006

P +61 3 9697 9090 F +61 3 9697 9091info@allianceresources.com.auwww.allianceresources.com.au

ABN 38 063 293 336

Disclaimer

Alliance Resources Limited published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2019 22:38:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLIANCE RESOURCES LIMITED
06:39pALLIANCE RESOURCES : Offer Document
PU
06:39pALLIANCE RESOURCES : Investor Presentation - Entitlement Offer March 2019
PU
06:39pALLIANCE RESOURCES : Cleansing Notice - Entitlement Offer
PU
06:39pALLIANCE RESOURCES : Appendix 3B - Announcement of Entitlement Offer
PU
06:39pALLIANCE RESOURCES : Announcement of Entitlement Offer
PU
03/14ALLIANCE RESOURCES : Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
03/14ALLIANCE RESOURCES : Wilcherry Project Now 100% Alliance
AQ
03/13ALLIANCE RESOURCES : Wilcherry Project Now 100% Alliance
PU
03/06ALLIANCE RESOURCES : Nine New Gold Targets Indicated in 3DIP Survey at Weednanna
PU
03/04TYRANNA RESOURCES : Alliance Resources Ltd - High Grade Gold Results Continue to..
AQ
More news
Chart ALLIANCE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alliance Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Fredrick Johnston Managing Director & Executive Director
Ian Jeffrey Gandel Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Paul Tolliday Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Tony Lethlean Independent Non-Executive Director
Mumena Mushinge Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANCE RESOURCES LIMITED7
BHP GROUP LTD6.57%124 150
BHP GROUP PLC4.06%124 150
RIO TINTO11.29%93 842
RIO TINTO LIMITED16.80%93 842
ANGLO AMERICAN10.94%36 201
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.