ALLIANCE RESOURCES LIMITED

(AGS)
Alliance Resources : Appendix 3B - Announcement of Entitlement Offer

03/17/2019 | 06:39pm EDT

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Alliance Resources LimitedABN 063 293 336

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

+Class of +securities issued or to

Fully paid ordinary shares issued under an

be issued

entitlement offer on the basis of 1 new

share for every 2 shares held by eligible

shareholders in AGS on the record date at

an issue price of $0.095 per new share

(Entitlement Offer).

2

Number of +securities issued or

Approximately 52,146,962 new shares

to be issued (if known) or

pursuant to the Entitlement Offer

maximum number which may

announced to ASX on 18 March 2019.

be issued

The final number of shares to be issued

under the Entitlement Offer is subject to

holding reconciliation and rounding.

3

Principal terms of the +securities

Rank equally with other fully paid ordinary

(e.g. if options, exercise price

shares.

and expiry date; if partly paid

+securities, the amount

outstanding and due dates for

payment; if +convertible

securities, the conversion price

and dates for conversion)

  • 4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

  • 5 Issue price or consideration

    Yes.

    $0.095 per share.

  • 6 Purpose of the issue

    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

    Refer to the ASX announcement on 18 March 2019 for the purpose of the issue.

  • 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

    If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

    in relation to the +securities the

    subject of this Appendix 3B, and

    comply with section 6i

  • 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

    Yes.

    20 November 2018.

  • 6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

    Nil.

  • 6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

Nil.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

Doc ID 617771843/v1

04/03/2013

  • 6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

    Nil.

  • 6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

    Approximately 52,146,962 new shares to be issued pursuant to the Entitlement Offer

  • 6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

    N/A.

  • 6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

    N/A.

  • 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

    Rule 7.1 - 15,644,088 shares Rule 7.1A - 10,429,392 shares

  • 7 +Issue dates

    Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

    Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8

Number and +class of

all

+securities quoted on

ASX

(including the +securities

in

section 2 if applicable)

16 April 2019

Number

+Class

Approximately 156,440,885 shares (after the Entitlement Offer)

Fully paid ordinary shares

  • 9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

    Number

    +Class

    6,200,000

    Options

  • 10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  • 11 Is security required?

    N/A

    holderapproval No.

  • 12 Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?

    Non-renounceable.

  • 13 Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

    1 new share for every 2 shares held by eligible shareholders in AGS on the record date.

  • 14 +Class of +securities to which the offer relates

    Fully paid ordinary shares in AGS.

  • 15 +Record date entitlementsto

    determine 7.00pm on 21 March 2019.

  • 16 Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

    N/A

  • 17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

    Fractional entitlements will be rounded to the next higher whole number of new shares.

  • 18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

    Note: Security holders must be told how their

    entitlements are to be dealt with.

    Cross reference: rule 7.7.

19 Closing date for receipt acceptances or renunciations

All countries other than Australia and New Zealand.

of 5.00pm (Melbourne time) on 9 April 2019.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

Doc ID 617771843/v1

04/03/2013

  • 20 Names of any underwriters

    Patersons (Underwriter).

    SecuritiesLimited

  • 21 Amount of any underwriting fee or commission

    Lead Manager Fee: $25,000 payable on completion of the Entitlement Offer. Underwriting Fee: 5% of the total dollar amount underwritten in the Entitlement Offer. A 4% sub-underwriting fee will be paid to the sub-underwriters introduced by the Company to the Underwriter from this Underwriting Fee. All other sub-underwriting fees will also be paid by the Underwriter from this Underwriting Fee. Shortfall Placement Fee: 5% of the total dollar amount raised in placing any non-underwritten shortfall to parties introduced by the Underwriter.

  • 22 Names of any brokers to the issue

    N/A.

  • 23 Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue

    N/A.

  • 24 Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

    N/A.

  • 25 If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting

    N/A

  • 26 Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled

    No prospectus is being prepared. The Offer Booklet and Entitlement and Acceptance Form will be sent to eligible shareholders on 26 March 2019.

  • 27 If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

    18 March 2019.

  • 28 Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)

    N/A

  • 29 Date rights trading will end (if applicable)

    N/A

  • 30 How do security holders sell N/A

Disclaimer

Alliance Resources Limited published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2019 22:38:10 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Fredrick Johnston Managing Director & Executive Director
Ian Jeffrey Gandel Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Paul Tolliday Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Tony Lethlean Independent Non-Executive Director
Mumena Mushinge Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANCE RESOURCES LIMITED7
BHP GROUP LTD6.57%124 150
BHP GROUP PLC4.06%124 150
RIO TINTO11.29%93 842
RIO TINTO LIMITED16.80%93 842
ANGLO AMERICAN10.94%36 201
