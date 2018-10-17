Alliance Resources : Brisbane RR - 17 October 2018 - MD's Company Presentation

>gold >base metals >exploration

The Emerging Wilcherry Gold Camp

Brisbane Resources Round-up

17th October 2018

ASX: AGS

Alliance Overview

 Gold and base metals explorer targeting highly prospective projects in South Australia and Western Australia

 Proven track record in delivering shareholder value - $58.4M returned to shareholders in 2015 and 2016 through sale of historic asset

 Flagship Wilcherry Project Joint Venture

 Committed to growth through focussed exploration and development

 $5.3M Cash Reserves (30 June 18)

AGS Share Price vs USD Gold Price (YTD)

Capital Structure ASX Code AGS Shares on Issue 104,293,923 (1.55 M unlisted options) Market capitalisation $ 14.6 M ($0.14/share) Cash $5.3 M (30 June 2018) Major holders Directors ~33.6 %, Funds ~9.1 % Holdings AGS owns 7.6% of TYX (~$940K)

Wilcherry Project

 Alliance's flagship project

 Located in the Gawler Craton, northern Eyre Peninsula, 40 km north of Kimba, South Australia

 Large tenement package of seven ELs (1,200 km2) prospective for gold and base metals

 Joint venture between Alliance (79.01% and manager) and Tyranna Resources Ltd (20.99%)

 Alliance is sole funding $3.2 million in FY2019 and may move to 83.6% ownership

The AGS Opportunity