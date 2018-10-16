Alliance Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice

16 October 2018
ASX Code: AGS No. of pages: 7
APPENDIX 3Y - CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICE
DETAILS OF ANNOUNCEMENT
As a result of recent on-market share trades, the following forms are lodged:
For and on behalf of the Board
Bob Tolliday Company Secretary +61 3 9697 9090
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Name of entity:
|
ALLIANCE RESOURCES LTD
|
ABN:
|
38 063 293 336
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Mr Ian J Gandel
|
Date of last notice
|
22 June 2017
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
Abbotsleigh Proprietary Limited (ATF The I
Gandel Share Investment Trust) - Mr Gandel is
a director of Abbotsleigh Proprietary Limited, and a beneficiary under The I Gandel Share Investment Trust
Abbotsleigh Proprietary Limited (ATF Abbotsleigh Superannuation Fund) - Mr
Gandel is a director of Abbotsleigh Proprietary Limited, and a member of the Abbotsleigh Superannuation Fund
|
Date of change
|
10-16 October 2018
Ian J Gandel
Date of Notice : 16 October 2018
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Ordinary Shares - Abbotsleigh Proprietary Limited (ATF The I Gandel Share Investment Trust)
26,547,438
Ordinary Shares - Abbotsleigh Proprietary Limited (ATF Abbotsleigh Superannuation Fund)
3,410,000
|
Class
|
Ordinary Shares
|
Number acquired
|
3,000,000 - Abbotsleigh Proprietary Limited (ATF The I Gandel Share Investment Trust)
|
Number disposed
|
N/A
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
$405,174 (excl. broker costs)
|
No. of secuarnitdieseshteimldaateftdervaclhuantigoen
|
Ordinary Shares - Abbotsleigh 29,547,438
Proprietary Limited (ATF The I
Gandel Share Investment Trust)
Ordinary Shares - Abbotsleigh 3,410,000
Proprietary Limited (ATF
Abbotsleigh Superannuation
Fund)
|
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
On-market trade
Ian J Gandel
Date of Notice : 16 October 2018
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
Nature of interest
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
Date of change
|
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
|
Interest acquired
|
Interest disposed
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
|
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
|
No
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
|
N/A
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
|
N/A
Ian J Gandel
Date of Notice : 16 October 2018
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Name of Director
|
Anthony D Lethlean
|
Date of last notice
|
9 December 2016
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
Rocky Rises Pty Ltd plus
Anthony Lethlean & Luisa Lethlean (RYSELTO FAMILY TRUST ACCOUNT)
Mr Lethlean is a director and shareholder of Rocky Rises Pty Ltd, and a beneficiary under the Ryselto Family Trust
Mr Anthony Dean Lethlean (A&L LETHLEAN S/F ACCOUNT)
Mr Lethlean is a member of the A&L Lethlean Super Fund
|
Date of change
|
9 October 2018
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Ordinary Shares - Rocky Rises Pty Ltd plus Anthony Lethlean & Lethlean (RYSELTO TRUST ACCOUNT)
487,501
Luisa
FAMILY
Anthony D Lethlean
Date of Notice : 16 October 2018