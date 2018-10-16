Alliance Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice

16 October 2018

ASX Code: AGS No. of pages: 7

APPENDIX 3Y - CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICE

DETAILS OF ANNOUNCEMENT

As a result of recent on-market share trades, the following forms are lodged:

• Appendix 3Y - Mr Ian Jeffrey Gandel - 3 Pages

• Appendix 3Y - Mr Anthony Dean Lethlean - 3 Pages

For and on behalf of the Board

Bob Tolliday Company Secretary +61 3 9697 9090

Further information relating to the Company and its various exploration projects can be found on the Company's website at www.allianceresources.com.au

Suite 3, 51-55 City Road

Southbank, VIC, 3006

P +61 3 9697 9090 F +61 3 9697 9091info@allianceresources.com.auwww.allianceresources.com.au

ABN 38 063 293 336

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: ALLIANCE RESOURCES LTD ABN: 38 063 293 336

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Mr Ian J Gandel Date of last notice 22 June 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Abbotsleigh Proprietary Limited (ATF The I Gandel Share Investment Trust) - Mr Gandel is a director of Abbotsleigh Proprietary Limited, and a beneficiary under The I Gandel Share Investment Trust Abbotsleigh Proprietary Limited (ATF Abbotsleigh Superannuation Fund) - Mr Gandel is a director of Abbotsleigh Proprietary Limited, and a member of the Abbotsleigh Superannuation Fund Date of change 10-16 October 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Ian J Gandel

Date of Notice : 16 October 2018

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change Ordinary Shares - Abbotsleigh Proprietary Limited (ATF The I Gandel Share Investment Trust) 26,547,438 Ordinary Shares - Abbotsleigh Proprietary Limited (ATF Abbotsleigh Superannuation Fund) 3,410,000 Class Ordinary Shares Number acquired 3,000,000 - Abbotsleigh Proprietary Limited (ATF The I Gandel Share Investment Trust) Number disposed N/A Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details $405,174 (excl. broker costs) No. of secuarnitdieseshteimldaateftdervaclhuantigoen Ordinary Shares - Abbotsleigh 29,547,438 Proprietary Limited (ATF The I Gandel Share Investment Trust) Ordinary Shares - Abbotsleigh 3,410,000 Proprietary Limited (ATF Abbotsleigh Superannuation Fund) Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back On-market trade

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Ian J Gandel

Date of Notice : 16 October 2018

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Ian J Gandel

Date of Notice : 16 October 2018

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: ALLIANCE RESOURCES LTD ABN: 38 063 293 336

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Anthony D Lethlean Date of last notice 9 December 2016

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Rocky Rises Pty Ltd plus Anthony Lethlean & Luisa Lethlean (RYSELTO FAMILY TRUST ACCOUNT) Mr Lethlean is a director and shareholder of Rocky Rises Pty Ltd, and a beneficiary under the Ryselto Family Trust Mr Anthony Dean Lethlean (A&L LETHLEAN S/F ACCOUNT) Mr Lethlean is a member of the A&L Lethlean Super Fund Date of change 9 October 2018 No. of securities held prior to change Ordinary Shares - Rocky Rises Pty Ltd plus Anthony Lethlean & Lethlean (RYSELTO TRUST ACCOUNT) 487,501 Luisa FAMILY

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Anthony D Lethlean

Date of Notice : 16 October 2018