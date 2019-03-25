Alliance Resources : Dispatch of Offer Document

Log in
03/25/2019 | 08:10pm EDT

26 March 2019

ASX RELEASE

Dispatch of Offer Document

Alliance Resources Limited ACN 063 293 336 (ASX:AGS) (Company) wishes to advise that the Offer Document together with personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form for the non-renounceable pro rata entitlement offer announced on 18 March 2019 have been dispatched to Eligible Shareholders (as defined in the Offer Document) today.

As detailed in the indicative timetable included in the Offer Document, the closing date for receipt of applications under the Offer is 5pm (AEST Melbourne time) on 9 April 2019.

Eligible Shareholders with questions about the Entitlement Offer should call the Company on +61 3 9697 9090 between 8.30am and 5.00pm (AEST Melbourne time), Monday to Friday during the offer period (26 March 2019 to 9 April 2019).

For further information on the Company please visit the Company's website at www.allianceresources.com.au or contact:

Steve Johnston

Peter Taylor

Managing Director

Investor Relations

T: +61 3 9697 9090

T: 0412 036 231

E: info@allianceresources.com.au

E: peter@nwrcommunications.com.au

Suite 3, 51-55 City Road

Southbank, VIC, 3006

P +61 3 9697 9090 F +61 3 9697 9091info@allianceresources.com.auwww.allianceresources.com.au

ABN 38 063 293 336

Disclaimer

Alliance Resources Limited published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 00:09:09 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Fredrick Johnston Managing Director & Executive Director
Ian Jeffrey Gandel Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Paul Tolliday Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Tony Lethlean Independent Non-Executive Director
Mumena Mushinge Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANCE RESOURCES LIMITED10
BHP GROUP LTD9.87%127 892
BHP GROUP PLC6.58%127 892
RIO TINTO13.43%95 557
RIO TINTO LIMITED20.01%95 557
ANGLO AMERICAN12.27%36 414
