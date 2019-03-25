Alliance Resources : Dispatch of Offer Document

26 March 2019

ASX RELEASE

Dispatch of Offer Document

Alliance Resources Limited ACN 063 293 336 (ASX:AGS) (Company) wishes to advise that the Offer Document together with personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form for the non-renounceable pro rata entitlement offer announced on 18 March 2019 have been dispatched to Eligible Shareholders (as defined in the Offer Document) today.

As detailed in the indicative timetable included in the Offer Document, the closing date for receipt of applications under the Offer is 5pm (AEST Melbourne time) on 9 April 2019.

Eligible Shareholders with questions about the Entitlement Offer should call the Company on +61 3 9697 9090 between 8.30am and 5.00pm (AEST Melbourne time), Monday to Friday during the offer period (26 March 2019 to 9 April 2019).

For further information on the Company please visit the Company's website at www.allianceresources.com.au or contact:

Steve Johnston Peter Taylor Managing Director Investor Relations T: +61 3 9697 9090 T: 0412 036 231 E: info@allianceresources.com.au E: peter@nwrcommunications.com.au

