Alliance Resources : Drilling Re-Commences at Weednanna to Extend Resource

7 September 2018

Projects:

Wilcherry JV, SA (75.01%): gold and base metals

Gundockerta Sth, WA (100%): gold-nickel

Nepean South, WA (100%): gold-nickel

DRILLING RE-COMMENCES TO EXTEND MINERAL

RESOURCE AT WEEDNANNA GOLD DEPOSIT

The Board of Alliance Resources Ltd (Alliance) is pleased to announce that reverse circulation (RC) drilling has re-commenced at the Weednanna Gold Deposit, part of the Wilcherry Project Joint Venture between Alliance (75.01%) and Tyranna Resources Ltd (ASX Code: TYX) (24.99%).

Following the release of a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Weednanna Gold Deposit of 1.097 Mt @ 5.1 g/t gold for 181,000 oz gold (refer to Alliance ASX announcement dated 6 September 2018) Alliance has immediately re-commenced RC drilling at the deposit with the intention of increasing the size of this resource. During recent resource drilling a number of high grade shoots were identified and these will be further delineated to increase the overall resource.

A total of 27 RC holes, for 4,200 metres, is planned to be completed (Figure 1) and will consist of:

● 23 holes, for 3,600 metres, drilled to extend gold mineralisation at Shoots 1, 4, 5 and 5E, and

● 4 holes, for 600 metres, drilled to test for gold mineralisation associated with a major quartz vein in the immediate hangingwall at Shoot 1, where historic drill hole 00WDRC072 returned 48m @ 2.0 g/t Au from 54m, including 7m @ 5.4 g/t Au from 69m and 2m @ 16.0 g/t Au from 98m (refer to Alliance ASX announcement dated 16 July 2018).

This drilling program is the first of several drilling programs planned to increase the size of the Weednanna Mineral Resource.

About Alliance

Alliance Resources Ltd is an Australian gold and base metals exploration company with projects in South Australia and Western Australia.

The Company's flagship project is the Wilcherry Project Joint Venture (Alliance 75.01%), located within the southern part of the Gawler Craton in the northern Eyre Peninsula of South Australia and comprises seven exploration licences covering 1,200 km2 which are prospective for gold and base metals.

Weednanna is the most advanced gold deposit at the Wilcherry Project Joint Venture, where high grade gold shoots are associated with a calc-silicate and magnetite skarn system.

Planned work includes increasing the size of the Weednanna mineral resource and completing metallurgical work to optimise gold recovery, determine process design criteria, and capital and operating costs for a processing base case for use in a scoping study into the commercial viability of establishing a gold producing operation.

Figure 1. Weednanna 3D Model showing planned RC drilling, gold mineralised shoots, and calc-silicate and magnetite skarn (view down to north-northwest, black lines: planned drill hole traces)