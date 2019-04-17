Log in
Alliance Resources : Entitlement Offer Closes 26 April 2019

04/17/2019 | 10:58pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

18 April 2019

ASX Code: AGS

No. of pages: 1

REMINDER

ENTITLEMENT OFFER CLOSES

26 APRIL 2019

Alliance Resources Limited wishes to remind shareholders that the Entitlement Offer as set out in the Offer Document dated 18 March 2019 ("Offer Document") closes on Friday, 26 April 2019.

If eligible shareholders wish to take up their entitlements they should do so before 5pm (AEST) on the closing date.

The key terms of the Entitlement Offer are for 1 New Share for every 2 Shares (as held on the record date) at the issue price of $0.095 per New Share.

As disclosed in the Offer Document at clause 1.12, the directors have all agreed that they will take up their entitlements in full.

If you have any questions or queries regarding the details contained in the Offer Document (which is available on Alliance's website together with other relevant information regarding the Entitlement Offer), please contact your financial adviser or the Company Secretary, Mr Bob Tolliday on (03) 9697 9090.

Alliance also advises shareholders that an ASX Announcement was released earlier today regarding the Weednanna Gold Project Scoping Study which demonstrates a positive and robust project.

Steve Johnston

Managing Director

Suite 3, 51-55 City Road Southbank, VIC, 3006 P +61 3 9697 9090 F +61 3 9697 9091

info@allianceresources.com.au

www.allianceresources.com.au

ABN 38 063 293 336

Disclaimer

Alliance Resources Limited published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 02:57:05 UTC
